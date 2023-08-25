Highlights Birmingham City is actively looking to strengthen their defensive options before the transfer window closes, with a focus on adding a center-back and possibly a right-back.

John Eustace has given an update on Birmingham City’s remaining transfer plans before the window shuts next week.

The Blues completed a move to sign Jay Stansfield on loan on Thursday evening, addressing a desire by the recruitment staff to improve the team’s attacking options.

The 20-year-old has arrived from Fulham as part of a season-long agreement with the London club.

Stansfield is the latest arrival in what has been a busy summer at St. Andrew’s, with eight other fresh faces joining the team.

Birmingham have until next Friday to complete their remaining transfer business, with the market set to shut until January.

What are Birmingham City’s remaining transfer plans?

Eustace has indicated that Birmingham are planning further improvements to his first team squad before the window closes.

The Birmingham boss is hopeful of adding to the team’s defensive options, but is only willing to sign the right targets.

“I think you can see we’re very light at the back,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“We certainly need to bring in the right characters and the right players, but if we can’t we will get on with it as a group and make the best of what we’ve got.”

What positions will Birmingham look to strengthen before the transfer window closes?

Birmingham Live have also reported more specifically that Birmingham are targeting a new centre back, to add competition for places.

Eustace has Dion Sanderson, Kevin Long and Marc Roberts to choose from already, but is looking for a fourth option before 1 September.

The Championship side have been considering a move for another right-back following Ethan Laird’s recent fitness setback.

Marcel Oakley has impressed the club’s coaching staff following his return from a loan spell in Scotland, but it could still be an area that the Blues look to improve in the next week.

The plan was to loan out Josh Williams before his recent injury issues, but Birmingham are now weighing up their options given Laird’s own fitness concerns.

Otherwise, no other moves are currently being considered with the club relatively happy with the strength of their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Birmingham have made a very positive start to the new Championship season, earning seven points from their opening three games.

Eustace will be aiming to lead his side to a top half finish in the table this year after a promising first 12 months in charge at the club.

Up next for Birmingham is a clash at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Will Jay Stansfield be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Stansfield is a promising young talent that needs to gain first team level experience this year to continue his development.

Birmingham has proven itself as a good place for younger players to get that game time over the years.

Stansfield’s previous first team experience came from a loan spell to League One side Exeter City last season, where he contributed nine goals and seven assists from 36 appearances.

He will be looking to leave a similar mark on Birmingham in order to prove to Fulham that he is ready to compete for Marco Silva’s side.