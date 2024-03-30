Highlights Refereeing decisions were crucial in Blackburn Rovers' loss, as Eustace expresses disappointment in multiple disallowed goals.

The defeat dropped Blackburn to 19th in the Championship table, with only a three-point gap from the relegation zone.

Missed chances, not the referee, were the main issue in Blackburn's loss, highlighting the need for improvement to avoid relegation.

John Eustace has questioned the performance of referee Stuart Atwell following Blackburn Rovers’ 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town on Friday evening.

The loss has hurt the team’s survival chances, with the Lancashire outfit at risk of relegation to League One.

Eustace has now overseen a failure to win any of their last nine league games, with their last victory coming against Stoke City on 10 February.

Rovers initially went 1-0 down in the game from a Conor Chaplin strike in the ninth minute, which Aynsley Pears will feel he should’ve done better to prevent.

But Blackburn thought they had equalised on three separate occasions, with two goals disallowed for offside and one for a foul.

Eustace fumes at refereeing decision in Blackburn loss

Eustace has expressed his disappointment at the decision to disallow the two strikes for offside, also suggesting Scott Wharton didn’t commit a foul on Vaclav Hladky.

He believes it was a fair attempt to play the ball rather than a foul on the Ipswich goalkeeper.

"I thought the referee had a fantastic view of the goal from Joe [Rankin-Costello]," said Eustace, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"Sammie [Szmodics] wasn't in front of the goalkeeper, so I thought that was really disappointing that we didn't have that goal.

"Then I thought Scott [Wharton] put a fair challenge in on the goalkeeper.

“I think it was just an attempt for the ball.

“The referee was late with the whistle.

“I don't think he thought it was a foul.

“He obviously got some information from somewhere else.

"The first offside was very, very tight too."

Blackburn Rovers league position

The pressure is increasing on the club’s position in the second division, with QPR’s victory over Birmingham City dropping Rovers below them in the table.

Eustace earned victory in his first game as Blackburn manager, but has yet to oversee a win since, which will also be a worrying sign for supporters.

Blackburn had their fair share of chances besides the three disallowed goals, but were unable to make the most of their control of the game in the second half.

The defeat has dropped Blackburn to 19th in the Championship table, with the gap to the bottom three now just three points.

With seven games to go, Rovers will need to get back to winning ways soon in order to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.

Next up for Eustace’s side is a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Monday in a 3pm kick-off.

Ipswich, meanwhile, regained top spot from Leeds United with the win.

Eustace should be disappointed with missed chances

Blackburn created enough openings besides the disallowed goals to rue those other missed chances in the game.

Even just a draw against Ipswich would have been a solid result given the strength of the opposition, but poor finishing let the team down, not the referee.

The positive remains that the side is still out of the bottom three, so safety is in their own hands.

However, Blackburn need to start picking up wins soon, or they risk sliding into the relegation zone.

A game away to Sunderland should be viewed as winnable given the Black Cats have little left to play for this campaign.