John Eustace explains Saturday selection decision surrounding Birmingham summer signing from Manchester United

Following John Eustace’s arrival at Birmingham City this summer, the boss was keen to add to his side in the hope of a better season this year.

One of the names he recruited to his Blues side was 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri who joined the club on a season long loan deal from Manchester United.

Since his arrival at St Andrew’s, the attacker has played in every game although is yet to solidify his spot in the line-up having made the starting 11 on just three occasions.

However, his three starts have all come in the last three games with his side winning two and drawing one of those matches.

Therefore, it came as a bit of a surprise to see the youngster dropped to the bench for yesterday’s game as the Blues took on Blackburn Rovers, losing 2-1.

Hannibal did come on in the 63rd minute but when asked if it was a hard decision to leave him out of the starting 11, Eustace told Birmingham Live: “Yeah, the way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance, all that kind of stuff.

“It was important we also used the squad. [Juninho] Bacuna came in today and did well and Hanni came on for that last half hour and was very good.

“I have said it is a squad game, everyone will be used, we are certainty stretched at the moment but it’s important everyone gets that opportunity to play and feel wanted.”

The Verdict:

After a string of good performances and a number of starts, it was a surprise to see Hannibal be left out of the starting line-up yesterday but with plenty of games this month, you can also understand the manager’s reasoning behind it.

What’s more, it’s worth remembering that the player is just 19-years-old and therefore could probably benefit from a rest more often than the more senior players in the squad.

Hannibal still got game time yesterday showing the boss has no qualms with his performances but rather is keen not to put too much on the young player and put too much pressure on his shoulders.