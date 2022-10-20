John Eustace explains reason behind tough Birmingham City decision in Burnley draw

Birmingham City are a side having the most inconsistent start to the season so far having won five, drawn five and lost five of their opening games this season.

The Blues currently sit 14th in the league and they are a side whose form has picked up a lot of late having lost only one of their last five games.

What’s more, Burnley visited St Andrew’s last night with John Eustace’s side managing to not let going behind hinder them and coming away with a 1-1 draw.

The boss does seem to have found a fairly strong starting line-up which this has included Juninho Bacuna after he impressed since joining the club in January last season.

The midfielder has played in every game so far this season, starting 13 of those games. However, in last night’s game, Eustace opted to start with Bacuna on the bench, not bringing him on until the 66th minute.

The manager admitted this was a tough call but explained the reasoning behind it as he told Birmingham Live: “Of course it was [a tough call]. Bacuna has been very good all season but I have also say from Day One it’s a squad game. We have got no egos in that dressing room, everyone is fighting for the cause, everyone wants to play, everyone wants to start, unfortunately I can’t pick everyone. Baca come on after 60 minutes and was very good.

“He is a very good player, it was very tough to not start him but it was important Dion came back in the team, we know how dangerous Burnley’s wide players are so for Maxi to go back out there was kind of the right thing to do I felt.

“Listen Bacuna is going to play lots of games going forward without a shadow of a doubt and so are the young lads like JJ, Jobe, Jordan, Graham, all the subs on the bench are going to play such a huge part throughout this season. All the squad is going to be needed because we haven’t got that big squad, we are going to get injuries, suspensions so everyone is vital important this year.”

The Verdict:

John Eustace clearly has a preferred starting 11 but the fact he was able to make the call to drop a player to suit the game they were playing speaks volumes about his management in that respect.

The Blues have some good players at their disposal this season and they will all be keen to be involved in the side which is exactly what you want to see at your club, and the boss will be pleased to see it as well.

The fact that they can rely on different players to step up for different games but trust in the squad too to do what is needed for the team shows their development as a squad, and Eustace will be hoping his side can continue to climb up the table now if their good form continues.