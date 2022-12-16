John Eustace explains absence of Leeds United transfer target after Birmingham City win

John Eustace insists George Hall’s absence from Birmingham City’s win over Reading was down to injury and not transfer related.

The 18-year-old has featured regularly for Blues this season, so it was a surprise when he wasn’t in the squad for the game on Friday night.

With reports earlier in the week suggesting Hall is poised to join Leeds United in January, it naturally prompted speculation that he was left out due to the move, as the window is open in a few weeks.

However, speaking to reporter Richard Wilford after the victory, the Blues boss explained that a calf problem had forced the midfielder out.

It remains to be seen how serious the issue is, with Eustace’s side not actually playing again until December 27, when they travel to take on leaders Burnley at Turf Moor.

Eustace had cooled talk that Hall would move to the Premier League side ahead of the game, as he reiterated his desire to keep the teenager, who is seen as the latest talent to come through the ranks at the Blues academy.

The verdict

This question was always going to pop up after the game and there’s no reason not to believe Eustace as he has been honest and open with the fans since taking over.

Of course, some will still feel a bit uneasy about his absence and ultimately they will have to wait until the window next month to see what happens.

For Eustace though, his only focus will be the football and already attention will switch to the tough game at Burnley and it will be interesting to see whether Hall does play a part.

