Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has backed Derby County to seal a permanent agreement for Jerry Yates, who has impressed on loan from Swansea City this season.

The 2024/25 campaign has been a struggle for Derby, who are intensely battling against relegation straight back down to League One with the likes of Luton Town, Cardiff City and Stoke.

There has, however, been a real upturn as of late under John Eustace, and the Rams recorded three straight league victories against Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle heading into the international break.

Yates is one of a few players to have caught the eye at Pride Park this term in spite of the team's struggles. Leading the line for Derby this year has been an arduous task, with the side boasting precious little in the way of creativity and service.

However, Yates has returned a respectable outlay of seven goals from 35 appearances and has been first-choice under both Paul Warne and Eustace.

Jerry Yates' career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 26 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2014-2020 Rotherham United 52 5 3 2015-2016 Harrogate Town (loan) 8 5 0 2018 Carlisle United (loan) 29 7 1 2019-2020 Swindon Town (loan) 35 14 1 2020-2023 Blackpool 139 46 18 2023- Swansea City 46 9 1 2024-2025 Derby County (loan) 35 7 4

The striker endured a difficult time with fellow Championship outfit Swansea last season and, should Derby stay up, one has to wonder if a permanent move will be in the works.

Lee Hendrie backs Derby County to seal permanent Swansea City, Jerry Yates transfer deal

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Hendrie has predicted Eustace to look into a permanent deal for the 28-year-old.

Naturally, he believes much will hinge on Derby's divisional status for 25/26 and floated the idea whether, upon potentially securing survival, the club's hierarchy may look for a more prolific striker, but has nonetheless argued that a full-time deal for Yates would make a great deal of sense.

"Obviously Yates is on a season-long loan at the moment, he's done very well," Hendrie told FLW.

"I think the style of play Derby have had to go by pretty much all-season [suits him], he's a workhorse, he's capable, I think if you give him the creativity and service in behind he's a handful.

"You do feel that John Eustace will be looking to make that a permanent move. I think he could fit the bill, I really do.

"He's got the experience to stay in that Derby side, I do think they will bolster if they stay up in the Championship. This was just a key season for them.

"Whether that's the case of the board looking and wondering 'can we get anything better', that will be a key decision."

Fresh Derby County, Jerry Yates transfer may depend on Swansea City's managerial situationJust as the outcome of Derby's survival bid is surely set to be decisive in any potential fresh pursuit of Yates, Swansea's ongoing managerial hunt will also play a big part.

The Swans are still on the search for a permanent successor to Luke Williams, with interim boss Alan Sheehan remaining in charge for the time being. It's unclear what direction Swansea will take and just how long Sheehan will stay at the helm for, but events in South Wales will no doubt dictate Derby's chances of resigning Yates.

Just as the outcome of Derby's survival bid is surely set to be decisive in any potential fresh pursuit of Yates, Swansea's ongoing managerial hunt will also play a big part.

The former Blackpool forward was surplus to requirements under Williams, but his successor may fancy Yates. Derby, of course, will be hoping that's not the case.