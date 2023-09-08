Birmingham City boss John Eustace has claimed that the Blues' new American owners "really care about this football club and want to make it huge".

Eustace has praised the Birmingham chiefs for "spending a lot of money in the right areas and making it a real football club again" and credited the recruitment staff on the back of an impressive summer.

The 43-year-old was appointed last year and after a positive first season at the helm, has benefited from the takeover led by Tom Wagner, which was completed back in July.

Eustace was backed in the transfer window by the new owners and his side have made a strong start to the new campaign – sitting fourth in the table after going unbeaten and taking 11 points from their first five Championship games in 2023/24.

John Eustace on summer recruitment

Speaking on the Championship Check-In podcast, Eustace reflected on the takeover and the impact it had on their summer spending.

He said: "It happened in the summer, as soon as the takeover happened and it was official. We were back at pre-season.

"We're still under financial fair play restrictions, we still have to be very tight with our budget. The work that Craig Gardner has done as our director of football and Frank McParland as the head of recruitment, it's been sensational really. The work they've put in over the last two months has been great.

"We've been very fortunate that all the targets they've gone for have all wanted to come to the club. They can see what's happening at the football club at the moment. The football club is in a really good place with the new owners coming in."

John Eustace on Tom Brady's role at Birmingham City

NFL legend Tom Brady has become a minority owner of the club and the chairman of the club's advisory board, which Eustace sees as another positive move.

He said: "It just shows the statement of intent from the owners, to get somebody of Tom Brady's class and stature in sport to come and even chat to the boys was an awesome day.

"He came in before the Leeds game and had a chat to the group, told us what he expected and what he wanted. It was surreal really. To get him part of the club is brilliant and can only be good going forward."

John Eustace on Birmingham City's new owners

On the progress that the club were already making in the new era under their American owners, Eustace added: "When I came into the job 14 months ago now, I wanted to get that connection back with the players and the fans – and we did that. Now, with the new owners coming in it's about being one and the football club being connected with the fans again and you can really feel and see that.

"The work that they've put into the stadium, laid a new pitch, the work around the stadium has been awesome, the new training ground. They really care about this football club and want to make it huge.

"They know that there is a lot of hard work that has to be put into the club. They're doing it. They're spending a lot of money in the right areas and making it a real football club again."

How excited should Birmingham City fans be about the new era?

There are plenty of reasons for optimism for Bluenoses.

The new owners are following up promising talk with positive action, in the way they've backed Eustace in the transfer market as well as the work they're putting in to sort out St Andrew's.

Having been burnt before by previous owners, it's understandable that many will still be a little cautious but it does seem like things are moving in the right direction.

They've got a young, hungry squad that have built a strong link with the supporters and a fantastic head coach in Eustace while it does feel as though the new owners really care about getting them back to the big time.