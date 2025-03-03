Derby County could have both Kane Wilson and Matt Clarke available for the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as John Eustace prepares for his former side to make the trip to Pride Park Stadium.

It's been a torrid 2025 so far for the Rams, with their new head coach still looking for his first point and goal in charge of the side following yet another defeat on the road at the weekend, this time to Middlesbrough.

Finn Azaz's 80th-minute strike handed the East Midlands outfit their third defeat in a row, and their 10th in 12 Championship matches, as their fight for survival in the second tier took another significant blow.

Derby have picked up just two points in 2025, and they have not won a game since Boxing Day, with the nightmare of relegation straight back to League One now looking like it will become a harsh reality soon.

Eustace drops double Derby boost hint

Injuries have blighted the Rams over the course of the season, with both Paul Warne and now Eustace finding themselves constantly limited while making their team selections due to multiple issues within the squad.

David Ozoh was the latest player to be sidelined following his side's defeat to Millwall over a week ago, and the Crystal Palace loanee will not play any further part after sustaining a season-ending muscle injury.

Situations like these have been frequent over the course of the campaign, with centre-back Clarke also missing out against Middlesbrough after coming off against the Lions at Pride Park.

However, Derby should expect to see the 28-year-old back in the team against Blackburn on Saturday, while Kane Wilson is due to be back in training this week after he suffered a hamstring injury against Sunderland in January.

Eustace revealed the news following the Rams' defeat at the Riverside: "His [Clarke's] injury is not as bad as we initially thought.

"Hopefully Kane Wilson will join back in with the group next week."

Nat Phillips also returned to the bench against Middlesbrough following a few weeks in the treatment room, handing Derby's head coach a nearly full selection of defenders for Saturday.

Wilson has been a huge loss for Derby

Goals have been a major problem for the Rams over the course of the last few months, with the team consistently failing to find the back of the net in games.

They have had just two shots on target in their last three matches, and it will be this lack of threat in the final third that will cost them their place in the Championship.

Derby County attacking stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Goals per match 0.9 Shots on target per match 3.2 xG 34.2 Big chances (missed) 48 (33) Touches in opposition box 684 Penalties won 2 Average possession 45% Accurate passes per match 254.9 *Stats correct as of 03/03/2025

Derby continue to be relatively resolute at the back, although they are conceding late on in a lot of games, but the return of Wilson will unlock them going forward as he has proven to be dangerous on a weekly basis at right-back since joining the club in the summer of 2023.

His dazzling runs and constant belief in getting the ball forward will appeal greatly to Eustace, who has had to cope without him, and he may be the key to the Rams getting that first home goal for two months.