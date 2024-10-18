Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has told supporters that more work is needed on the squad in the January transfer window despite their impressive start to the season.

Rovers have shocked many in the opening two months of the campaign, following their extremely disappointing showing in 2023/24, where they survived on the final day thanks to a Sammie Szmodics double against Leicester City.

However, in his most recent press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Swansea City, the former Birmingham City boss insisted that his squad is still developing.

The Lancashire-based club are currently going through their toughest moment of the season, having lost their first two games in the Championship against Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle. But with Blackburn back on home soil this weekend, there will be a hope that they can recover and get themselves back into the play-off places.

The visit of Swansea is the first of a very difficult run of fixtures that will see Eustace's side play three of the current top six before the next international break, and it is in this next month where he will be able to see the true strengths and weaknesses within his squad.

John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers transfer stance ahead of January 2025

While it has been an exciting start to the season for Blackburn, Eustace has wanted to make it clear that this is only the beginning of the club's journey to becoming a competitive team in the second tier and potentially beyond.

Rovers had a good transfer window despite selling two of their key players from the previous campaign, in Sam Gallagher and Szmodics, to Stoke City and Ipswich Town respectively. They have been able to build a team with quality throughout, but there is still room for improvement.

Talking to the press ahead of Blackburn's game against the Swans, Eustace spoke of how he wants to bring in more players during the January transfer window in a bid to increase the quality of his side.

Eustace said: "I think the players we have here at the moment are doing very well.

"I think it's very evident that we put the group together late and there are other areas we want to improve, of course, there are.

"We would like to bring more players in. But it's important people realise we are a work in progress. We've made a great start but there will be ups and downs.

"We will win games, lose games and draw games. These players are 100% committed. Of course, we'd like to sign more players to make us even better and improve.

"The squad we have at the moment is a very talented group of players who we're delighted to be working with."

October and November will show John Eustace where Blackburn Rovers' weaknesses are

Although it has been a fantastic first nine matches for Blackburn, it's important to note where they were last season, and falling back towards mid-table should not be seen as a failure.

In fact, it could give Eustace the opportunity to see where the team is weaker, and help him with shaping his plans for the January transfer window, two-and-a-half months before it is set to open.

The additions of Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth and Yuki Ohashi have been excellent ones, but there are areas of the pitch where they can improve, including the midfield.

Blackburn Rovers Summer Transfers (TransferMarkt) Player Age Position Permanent/Loan Amario Cozier-Duberry 19 RW Loan Andreas Weimann 32 AM Permanent Balazs Toth 26 GK Permanent Danny Batth 33 CB Permanent Jack Barrett 22 GK Permanent Lewis Baker 29 CM Loan Makhtar Gueye 26 ST Permanent Owen Beck 22 LB Loan Todd Cantewell 26 AM Permanent Yuki Ohashi 28 ST Permanent

Rovers have not been the best at holding onto the ball this season, and before the international break they had averaged just 48.9% possession and bringing in a quality player that can dictate the play in the middle of the park could take them to the next level.

Nevertheless, with Sheffield United, Watford and West Bromwich Albion all upcoming opponents of Blackburn, they will clearly be able to tell where they lie compared to some of the best in the division.