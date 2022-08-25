John Eustace discusses potential Birmingham City transfer move for 5-goal striker

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has admitted the club could bring Lyle Taylor back to St. Andrew’s ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 32-year-old had a spell on loan with Blues in the previous campaign and he did well, scoring five goals in 14 games and impressing with his all-round game.

Now back at Nottingham Forest, Taylor has little chance of playing in the Premier League for Steve Cooper’s side, so another move is expected in the coming week.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace praised the quality of the former Charlton man as he hinted Taylor could be someone on their radar.

“Yeah maybe, but you know that’s up to the club to go and explore. He obviously did very well last season when he was here. We know he’s a very good Championship player so yeah, possibly.”

Blues are hoping to be active before the window shuts and attacking reinforcements is unsurprisingly the priority considering Eustace’s side have managed just three goals from their opening five games, which includes failing to find the net in three fixtures.

The verdict

Eustace’s assessment of Taylor is a pretty fair one, as he has proven himself at this level over the years, whilst he has the added bonus of having done well at Blues before.

With that in mind, he would be a good addition for Birmingham, who could do with another attacking option.

So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens in the coming days but you would certainly expect Taylor to leave Forest as he seeks regular football, with plenty of Championship clubs surely keen.

