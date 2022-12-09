John Eustace discusses Krystian Bielik’s future amid Derby County recall clause

Birmingham City boss John Eustace is confident that Krystian Bielik wants to stay at the club, although he couldn’t guarantee the midfielder would remain beyond the January window.

The Polish international joined on loan from League One Derby County in the summer with the main aim to make the World Cup squad for his nation – which happened.

It’s since been revealed that the Rams have the option to bring Bielik back in the New Year, but Eustace told Birmingham Live that he believes the player wants to finish the campaign at St. Andrew’s.

“Krystian is very, very motivated just to stay fit and keep playing games, he is very motivated to play for Birmingham City as well. He is a top player, he is very happy here and I know he wants to continue playing here as well. Which is fantastic news.

“That’s a discussion the clubs will have to have but I have said in the past how much I want him to stay and Krystian is very happy here.”

The report does state that Derby may not recall Bielik due to the finances that would be required in terms of his wages.

Have any of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players ever made a World Cup appearance?

1 of 14 Robbie Savage Yes No

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Bielik wants to stay with Blues as all players will want to play at the highest level and he will be enjoying the Championship and playing his part in Eustace’s side.

Of course, the recall clause means the decision is now with Derby but they are unlikely to bring someone back who doesn’t want to return.

So, you would imagine talks need to take place between the two clubs and Bielik and then a decision will be made, and it would be beneficial for all concerned if it happened sooner rather than later.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.