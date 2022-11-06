John Eustace discusses Birmingham City togetherness after Stoke City win

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has revealed he has adopted a ‘no excuse mentality’ to help connect the fans and players at the club.

A 2-1 success at Stoke City yesterday lifted Blues into the top-half and it continues an impressive run of form that has seen the team suffer just one defeat in seven, whilst they’ve won four of those games.

Therefore, there is a real confidence and spirit within the group, which the fans have recognised and bought into.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace admitted that creating a strong mentality and a togetherness was a priority after his appointment.

“I am not worried about the off-field disruptions at all, it’s been there since day one, it’s my job to coach the players, help them perform and galvanise the players and fans, it’s a no excuse mentality, no matter what happens none of the players or coaching staff have any excuses.

“We have been here five months, we really were rock bottom with the atmosphere of the club and how things had been going. It was so important for me to bring in players who want to play for the club first and foremost but to try and create that connection with the fans and get the fans back behind the boys.”

The verdict

The job Eustace has done under challenging circumstances has really been fantastic so far and the Blues fans are rightly loving a lot about this team.

So, you have to credit the boss for that. Plus, whilst there is a spirit, we shouldn’t forget that they are playing good football, they’re organised and there is quality within the group.

Now, it’s about building on this and the support will finally be looking up the table and dreaming of what’s possible this season and it’s all down to the new manager.

