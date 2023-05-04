Birmingham City's Tahith Chong will see a specialist to determine the extent of his injury sustained in the 2-0 loss to Coventry City, but Blues boss John Eustace is expecting the winger to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Chong was stretchered off at the Coventry Building Society Arena over the weekend, and was then taken to hospital for scans straight away.

The former Manchester United youngster signed for an undisclosed fee in the summer, on a four-year deal. The 23-year-old has been heavily used by Eustace so far, playing 38 times in the Championship, including 35 starts.

The Dutchman had a less fruitful spell with the club last season, with his season hampered by injury in a stop-start campaign. Chong played only 20 times, scoring once and assisting a further three. However, he impressed enough for Birmingham to opt to sign him last summer.

Eustace confirmed that the winger has suffered a bad injury in the defeat to Coventry, with Chong now due to see a specialist this Thursday, via Birmingham Live, he said: “Chongy has had a bad knock. He’s off to see a specialist today about what is going to happen with his knee.”

The club hope that it won't be a major one, but that is not likely according to Eustace, he added: “Hopefully it won’t be too serious, but it’s not going to be a short-term thing which is disappointing. We will have to see the final diagnosis on that, but it’s not looking good.”

Eustace explained that it could have been more serious but that Chong's fitness will help him return, he continued: “Unfortunately that is part of the game and hopefully he can get back quicker rather than later. He’s down but he’s a very positive person as well. The first thing he said was, ‘Well I’ll be back for the first game of the season’, so if it is a couple of months he’s still a very fit lad and it could have been worse.”

How big of a blow to Birmingham is Chong's injury?

It's come at a good time to give him recovery during the off-season, but Chong could be a key man for Birmingham next season in fighting towards the right end of the division.

He is the sort of player that Eustace should be building his side around, such is his quality. His impact could be even greater next campaign so fingers-crossed that it isn't too serious.

Birmingham have been a side in transition this season, and are currently 17th heading into the final game, but Eustace and co. will hope that they can kick on, with Chong at the heart of most good things for the foreseeable, given the three years he has remaining on his deal.