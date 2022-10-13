John Eustace delivers verdict on 34-year-old’s influence at Birmingham City

Birmingham City have made a promising start to the Championship season even though they were amongst the favourites for relegation heading into the campaign.

The Blues have really picked up since the end of the summer transfer window, and what looked like an uphill battle from the off is beginning to seem like a very exciting project for John Eustace at St Andrew’s.

The Blues have brought in players from a wide variety of backgrounds in recent years and Troy Deeney signing from Watford in the summer of 2021 stands out as a different approach.

Eustace explained what it has been like managing the former Watford talisman this season when he appeared on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “I’ve got a good relationship with Troy.

“Since I’ve come in Troy has been a proper role model to the group, he’s really led by example, he’s been a leader, he is Mr Birmingham City and his performances have been getting better and better.

“His fitness levels are getting higher.

“I couldn’t have asked him to be any better for me and for the group, he’s been a true professional.”

While probably not having the desired impact on the pitch since signing for the Blues, Deeney has always come across like a very positive influence and the aspiring pros in the squad should benefit from his company on and off the pitch.

The Verdict

Quiz: Do Birmingham City and Aston Villa have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 BOTH CLUB'S HAVE WON THE PREMIER LEAGUE/FIRST DIVISION YES NO

There will be more testing times to come this season for the Blues, with their squad depth a little brittle and a core of youth players making up the second string.

Should injuries to key players hamper them at some stage, which typically happens to every side at some stage of a campaign, then the role of the experienced heads in the dressing room will increase further and Deeney will become more crucial in the dressing room.

The Blues appear to have utilised the loan market very well this season as they have done in years gone by and entering a second tier dressing room for the first time like Auston Trusty and Hannibal Mejbri have, may have been a smoother process for the presence of a player and character like Deeney.