Birmingham City have announced their retained list, which signaled that 13 players will leave the club at the end of their contract this summer.

It is set to be a huge summer transition for the Blues this summer as John Eustace looks to spearhead a major rebuild of the playing staff.

The likes of Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, and Troy Deeney will all depart St Andrews, along with loan signings Hannibal, Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty, and Krystian Bielik all returning to their parent clubs.

Birmingham City summer transfer plans

Eustace has been speaking to the media after the announcement of the club's retained list, with a number of senior players leaving this summer.

It means that Eustace, technical director Craig Gardner, and head of recruitment Frank McParland will need to work tirelessly over the coming months to ensure the squad is ready for the start of pre-season.

This all while navigating EFL's stringent Profit and Sustainability regulations that many clubs, including the likes of Reading and Derby County have fallen foul of.

The size of the task isn't lost on Eustace though, as he told Blues TV: “It’s a really important few months now.

"The recruitment team are working to do that and I hope we do recruit the right players and it makes us even more competitive going into next season."

The club will still need to ensure they're keeping costs down this summer, having lost £24.8m in the 2021/22 season, and an estimated £12m in the first six months of last season, according to Birmingham Mail.

With those losses in mind, it's likely that loans, free agents, and low-cost signings will be the priority once again as Eustace looks to build a competitive squad.

Why is this an important summer for Birmingham City?

The departures of high-earning players like Dean, Deeney, and Colin will mean the club's hangover from the reckless spending by their current owners BSH Limited is slowly coming to an end.

This summer will give the club a chance to reset when it comes to recruiting the right kind of player that will provide value to Birmingham financially and on the pitch.

With Tom Wagner's takeover hopefully set to be confirmed ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, this summer represents something of a fresh start for the Blues and the significant cuts to their wage bill brought by 13 player exits should give them the freedom to move forward.