John Eustace delivers injury update on Birmingham City players

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has revealed that Gary Gardner should return to action next month, with Harlee Dean getting closer to a return.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Blues, who sit just outside the relegation zone at this early stage, although they are just three points away from eight place too, such is the nature of the Championship.

Nevertheless, Eustace will want his side to build on their victory at Preston last time out as they look to kick-on in the coming weeks and months.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, the manager gave an update on the state of his squad, as he revealed Gardner still needs time to recover from the problem picked up against Norwich, with Dean making good progress, as well as sharing the latest on others in the squad.

“Unfortunately it was a massive blow to lose him (Gardner) last week, I think we could all see the importance to this team. He is probably going to be out until the end of the international break, I would have thought, hopefully we can have him back ready for the Sheffield United game.

“Placheta is still four-five weeks away, Friendy is still two or three weeks away, Harlee has started back on the grass now as well, which is good.”

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

We know that Birmingham don’t have the biggest squad, so any player missing is going to be felt by Eustace and that’s the case here.

He has been calling on the younger players a lot so far this season and on the whole they’ve done well, but he will want the more experienced figures to return.

He will want to get to the international break and then hope that a few can return for what will be a busy period ahead of the World Cup.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.