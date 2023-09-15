Highlights Birmingham City's manager, John Eustace, wants young midfielder Alfie Chang to sign a new contract at the club.

Chang has made 20 senior appearances for the Blues, after coming through their academy.

The 21-year-old looks likely to miss the majority of this season with an ACL injury.

It seems as though Alfie Chang could be in line for an extended stay at Birmingham City.

That's after the Blues' manager, John Eustace, confirmed that he would like to see the young midfielder sign a new contract at St Andrew's.

How has Chang fared in his Birmingham career so far?

Chang has come through the academy ranks at Birmingham, before working his way onto the fringes of the first-team by 2021.

Since then, the midfielder has made a total of 20 senior appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club, including 13 in the Championship last season.

However, the 21-year-old is yet to play a league game during the current campaign, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training last month, that could keep him out for the majority of the campaign.

As things stand, Chang is now into the final year of his contract with Birmingham, although they do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Consequently, the midfielder's future with the club, is effectively secure until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Now however, it seems as though Eustace is keen to ensure that the club are able to come to an agreement with Chang, that will see him remain at St Andrew's even beyond that point.

What has Eustace had to say about a new Birmingham contract for Chang?

As the midfielder embarks on the next steps of his recovery, amid some uncertainty around his future given that contract situation, it does seem as though Eustace is keen to put any speculation to bed quickly.

Indeed, it appears the Birmingham boss wants to ensure that Chang still feels like a part of the club, while he is enduring this long spell on the sidelines.

Speaking about the possibility of a new contract at St Andrew's for the 21-year-old, Eustace told The Birmingham Mail: “It’s important that we extend his contract and make him feel welcome at Birmingham City.

“His performances last season were very good in big pressure games for a young boy. I want him here for the next two or three years and hopefully we can get that sorted.”

On the pitch, Birmingham have enjoyed a strong start to the season, sitting fourth in the Championship table with 11 points from five league games so far this season.

Eustace's side are set to return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Vicarage Road to face one of his former clubs from his playing career, in the form of Watford.

Would Birmingham be right to give a new contract to Chang?

It would seem to make a lot of sense for Birmingham to extend Chang's contract beyond its current expiration.

To begin with, it does feel like the right thing for them to do, in terms of showing their support for a young player who is going through a very difficult period of his career, in recovering from such a serious injury.

Beyond that, the midfielder is also clearly a promising young player, who has the potential to become a big asset at St Andrew's in the future.

That is not something they will be wanting to lose anytime soon, and certainly not on the cheap, so a new deal for Chang would seem like a smart move to make for a number of reasons.