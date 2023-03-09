John Eustace confirms Birmingham City injury news ahead of crucial Rotherham clash

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has confirmed that Krystian Bielik, Gary Gardner and Troy Deeney will miss the fixture against Rotherham this weekend.

It’s been a very tough start to 2023 for Blues, who are seven points above the relegation zone with 11 games to play in the Championship.

A series of injuries hasn’t helped Eustace, as several key men have been absent. And, he will continue to do without some of those against the Millers, as Eustace gave an update on the squad when speaking to Birmingham Live.

“Gaz (Gardner) I think will still be two or three weeks away. I know he is progressing quite nicely but he is still a few weeks away unfortunately. That is going to be a big blow to us, a greatly experienced Championship player and a great player for Birmingham City.

“Troy (Deeney) probably after the international break as well – hopefully – but there is no real timescale on that. Krys (Bielik) is very close to joining back in, hopefully maybe at the start of the week he will be available for selection again.”

Blues can leapfrog the Yorkshire side and potentially create a bigger gap to the bottom three with a victory.

The verdict

This is far from ideal for Blues as we know they don’t have the biggest squad anyway, so when you are missing three experienced players it’s always going to be a blow.

Bielik in particular has been a class act this season and he does offer the side a lot in midfield when he plays, whilst Gardner and Deeney are both useful options as well for the boss.

But, these things happen in football and he will still feel he has enough in the squad to be able to get a positive result at home to Rotherham on Saturday.

