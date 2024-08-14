Highlights John Eustace and Scott Lindsey are among the names on Preston North End's shortlist.

Free agents Alex Neil and Gary Rowett are also thought to be under consideration.

Preston shouldn't be afraid to spend money on a replacement for Ryan Lowe.

Preston North End have taken an interest in Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace and Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey.

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, both Rovers manager Eustace and the Crawley figure are both on the Lilywhites' shortlist at this point, as they search for a new manager.

Preston looked to have had stability coming into the season, remaining under the stewardship of Ryan Lowe.

And even though a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United wasn't an ideal result for Preston on the opening night of the season, they could have bounced back from this setback.

Related Preston North End urged to bring back "obvious pick" David Moyes to Deepdale The former Everton and Manchester United manager spent nine years at Preston as both a player and then in the technical area.

However, Ryan Lowe left the club via mutual consent earlier this week, which isn't ideal for the club, with the Lancashire outfit now needing to look for another manager to take over during the early stages of the campaign.

Caretaker boss Mike Marsh may have guided Preston to a 2-0 win against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup yesterday evening, but he hasn't taken permanent charge of an EFL club during his career and with this in mind, he could potentially find it difficult to secure the top job at Deepdale for the long term.

And there are plenty of candidates that the Lilywhites are currently looking at.

There are a number of managers that the Championship side are currently looking at, according to Sky Sports journalist Dorsett.

He believes John Eustace, who guided Blackburn to an opening night win against Derby County last Friday, is one manager on their shortlist.

Brian Barry-Murphy is also believed to be of interest to Preston, even though he is yet to take up a role as a permanent head coach at a senior level.

Crawley boss Lindsey and Paul Gallagher, who left his role at Stoke City this summer, are two other names that are thought to be under consideration at Deepdale.

Lindsay enjoyed a successful start to life in League One on Saturday, with their win against Blackpool last weekend boosting morale.

In terms of those who are out of work, Gary Rowett and former Preston boss Alex Neil are reported to be of interest, but it remains to be seen whether Preston go for a free agent or look to hire a manager from another club.

Neil did a fairly good job at Preston, but struggled at Stoke.

Alex Neil's Stoke City tenure (Source: Transfermarkt) [All competitions] Games 66 Wins 22 Draws 13 Losses 31

Preston North End should be prepared to pay a fee to bring in a new manager

Preston have been sensible spenders for many years now.

But they shouldn't be looking to hire their new manager on the cheap if they aren't the best-quality candidate and the best fit.

They should be willing to fork out on a fee to recruit a new boss - and spending money to bring in someone like Lindsey would probably be worth it.

He has done an incredible job at Crawley and should be commended for his work there, with his opening day win also an impressive achievement considering how many key players have left during the summer.

Eustace could also be a good appointment, but it may be hard to lure him away from Ewood Park.