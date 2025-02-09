Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has responded to speculation linking him to the Derby County vacancy - just moments before it was reported that the Rams had triggered a release clause in the 45-year-old's contract in order to speak to him.

Derby sacked Paul Warne on Friday after a run of seven straight losses in league action, and it seems they may be closing in on Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace as their new manager.

The Rams currently reside in the relegation zone, whilst Blackburn are in the midst of a play-off battle. The ambitions of Derby are high, as they look to bring in the impressive Eustace, who ended his playing career at Pride Park in 2015.

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett reported that Derby were hoping to accelerate their negotiations after Blackburn's FA Cup fourth round tie with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, which Rovers ended up losing 2-0.

After the game, Eustace was understandably the subject of plenty of questions surrounding his future, which he seemingly played down despite not ruling out anything outright.

However, The Telegraph's John Percy has since revealed that Derby has triggered a compensation clause in Eustace's contract, as they ramp up the chase for their number one target.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after Blackburn's 2-0 defeat to Wolves in the FA Cup, John Eustace stated that he feels that the interest in him is down to how well his current players have been this season.

Despite playing down interest though, the Derby County job wasn't something that was immediately rebuffed by the Blackburn boss.

John Eustace's Championship record as Blackburn boss - As per FotMob Games 48 Wins 17 Draws 14 Defeats 17

Eustace said: "I've just come off the pitch. You know I've heard rumours that there's been an official approach, so that's something which I'll have to discuss with the owner.

"I've been linked with other teams as well throughout this season, so we'll just have to wait and see.

"It just shows that the group of players have been excellent all season. They're an absolute pleasure to be with."

Eustace then spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph, where despite seemingly outlining that he was looking for assurances from the Rovers hierarchy, it is now reported by John Percy that the ex-Birmingham boss wants to speak to Derby regarding a reunion.

"I will have to see exactly what's happened and talk to the owners," Eustace expressed, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

"At the moment, I will be in charge for West Brom. I have come here to help rebuild it and help push up the league. I have been very happy here.

"It's something where I now need to speak to the owners to see what they think as well.

"I am away from my family a lot, I am working my socks off, as everyone is, to make sure Blackburn are very competitive and stay in a healthy position.

"I have just come off the pitch and realised they have made an official approach. I am sure Steve (Waggott) and Suhail (Pasha) will want to sit down and talk to me. I'd be disappointed if they didn't.

"I think if a club makes an official approach, my first conversation has to be with our owners to find out what the situation is. Then we can take it from there. It is about reassurance too."

Derby County look to be closing in on John Eustace with release clause now triggrered

Derby County are looking to increase their interest in John Eustace, after John Percy reported that the compensation clause in the Blackburn manager's contract, which is said to be "circa £500,000" and not the £750,000 that was claimed would be needed by Alan Nixon, was triggered by the fellow Championship club.

The report states that Derby are hopeful to start talks soon and Eustace is ready to inform his current club of his desire to speak with them following their official approach earlier today - if it hasn't happened already post-Wolves defeat.

Eustace made just shy of 50 appearances for Derby between 2013 and 2015 towards the end of his playing career, whilst also having a loan spell a few years prior in 2009 at Pride Park.

Derby was the club where Eustace hung up his boots, and the Rams are hopeful that they could see their number one target return to the club as their new manager shortly - it looked to be an ambitious ask, but they could be edging closer to their ideal appointment.