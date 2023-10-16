Highlights John Eustace thanks Craig Gardner, players, and fans for their support during his tenure as Birmingham City manager.

He believes the club is in a stronger position than when he first arrived and wishes them success in the future.

Eustace may not have to wait long for his next managerial opportunity, as he impressed many with his work at Birmingham. Pressure is now on Wayne Rooney to succeed immediately.

John Eustace has broken his silence following his surprise departure from Birmingham City last week.

The 43-year-old was dismissed by the Championship side, despite winning his final two games in charge of the club.

Eustace led the team to a 17th-place finish in his first campaign at St. Andrew’s and left Birmingham with his players sitting sixth in the Championship table.

He has been replaced by Wayne Rooney, with the new Blues owners opting to take the club in a different direction under their stewardship.

What has John Eustace said about his Birmingham City departure?

Eustace has thanked Craig Gardner for giving him the opportunity to manage the club from the city he was born in.

He also showed his gratitude to the players and fans for the work and support they brought to the club over the 15 months of his tenure as manager.

“I would like to thank Craig Gardner for giving me the opportunity to become the manager of Birmingham City Football Club,” said Eustace, via the LMA.

“When I came into the job 15 months ago there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club and we had some very challenging times, but there was a determination and focus from all of the staff and players to make sure we came through those times

together.

“The development of the players and the staff over that period is there for everyone to see and I feel we have left the club in a much stronger position than when we first arrived.

“I would like to thank the player who went out onto the pitch every week and fought for each other with a togetherness and spirit of which Birmingham City Football Club is all about.

“As for the fans, you have been amazing!

“I wanted to bring that connection back between you and the team and I feel we did that.

“You supported us through the good times and the tough times.

“You never lost faith and your loyalty and passion has been outstanding.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served the fans and the club in the city where I was born and grew up in.

“I leave with a heavy heart, however, I would like to wish everyone at the football club huge success in the future.”

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Rooney’s first game in charge of the team comes this weekend with a clash away to Middlesbrough on 21 October.

What next for John Eustace?

Eustace will not have to wait too long to make a return to management, if that's what he wants.

The former Ireland assistant manager impressed many with the work he achieved at St. Andrew’s, earning sympathy from a lot of fans and pundits alike for his dismissal.

Eustace will now cast a long shadow on under-pressure managers, as he could be an ideal fit for so many clubs looking to turn things around after a slow start to the season.

A lot of pressure will now also be on Rooney to succeed immediately, given Eustace was well liked by Birmingham supporters and the players.

If results don’t come under the new manager, then people will be criticising the decision to change coaches even further.