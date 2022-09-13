John Eustace at Birmingham City: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Birmingham City underwent another change this summer when it was announced that John Eustace was the club’s new head coach.

The 42-year-old, who was born in Solihull which is not too far from the Midlands’ biggest city, replaced lee Bowyer in the dugout after his departure following a disappointing 2021-22 season.

Eustace has little managerial experience, with a stint at non-league Kidderminster Harriers between 2016 and 2018, but since then he has been an assistant at Queens Park Rangers under Mark Warburton, as well as a coach for the Republic of Ireland national team.

He has been handed a chance though by the Blues to lead the team on his own at a time where the ownership is uncertain at St. Andrew’s, with Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez aiming to take a stake in the club.

How has it gone so far?

Birmingham have been struggling for a number of years at the wrong end of the table, and it looks as though from their first eight games it could be a similar story if things carry on the way they are.

They currently sit in 21st position in the Championship with just eight points out of a possible 24, but they have really struggled to score goals away from home, with their first coming in a 1-0 victory against Preston North End last Saturday.

Just five goals overall from eight matches shows that there is an issue at the top end of the pitch, but Eustace was not able to add to his attacking ranks before the deadline, despite trying to do a deal for Chesterfield talisman Kabongo Tshimanga.

What issues does he face?

The main issue is finding a way to get a regular supply of goals, with Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz needing to step up to the plate following their failure to sign a new striker.

Deeney hasn’t been the player that he was at Watford in the Premier League – despite being a natural leader he’s been unable to show that scoring touch he once had, and it may be down to Hogan to provide it.

Another issue may be the lack of experience throughout the spine of the team, with a real young feel to the squad now.

New signings Tahith Chong, Hannibal, Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson are still in the early stages of their careers, whilst academy players like Jobe Bellingham and George Hall are set to play a bigger part this season.

What’s next?

Birmingham have some really tough fixtures coming up on paper, with trips to West Brom, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough part of their next four matches.

Perhaps their next home fixture, which is against former St. Andrew’s tenants Coventry City, poses the best chance of getting three points in the near future, but the unpredictable nature of the Championship means that anything is possible.

Eustace has definitely been boosted not only by the win over PNE last week but the permanent return of Tahith Chong, which should offer Birmingham a lot more creativity going forward.

The Dutchman should be able to supply Hogan and Deeney with chances though and that could be a promising sign for Eustace.