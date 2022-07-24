John Eustace addresses Man Utd and Birmingham City transfer links

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has said it is good for the Blues if good players are being linked with a move to the club.

Eustace was asked about reports linking Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri with a move to the club on loan this summer.

Those reports surfaced via the Sky Sports transfer centre (23/07, 15:25), who claimed that the Blues, along with Millwall, Middlesbrough and West Brom, were all interested in the United starlet.

Eustace was rather coy on the rumours when asked about them.

“I am sure we are being linked with a lot of players, I know Hannibal is a very good player, Man United have got some fantastic young players in their squad.” the Blues boss told BirminghamLive.

“We had a fantastic one [Tahith Chong] come to the club last year and did very well.

“Listen, if good players are linked to Birmingham City that’s good for us.”

In a further update, BirminghamLive report that whilst the Blues do hold an interest in Hannibal, they accept it may be difficult to fight off the other competition in for his signature.

Birmingham City get their 2022/23 campaign underway next weekend with a trip to Luton Town on July 30th.

The Verdict

This would certainly be an exciting signing for Birmingham City.

After the promise that Tahith Chong showed at St. Andrews before picking up his injury, you would have to think that Man Utd would look favourably upon a loan to the Blues as well.

Whether they can beat other top Championship competition to this one remains to be seen, though.

The 19-year-old, who comes very highly-rated, will not be short of options this summer, in this country and elsewhere.