John Egan speaks out on Sheffield United teammate Aaron Ramsdale amid intense Arsenal links

Sheffield United centre-back John Egan has commended Aaron Ramsdale’s attitude and professionalism amid strong links with Arsenal, in an interview with the Sheffield Star.

23-year-old Ramsdale has been the subject of intense interest from the Gunners throughout the summer, with Mikel Arteta’s side previously said to be considering launching a third bid for the shot-stopper’s services despite their initial setbacks in this potential deal.

Yesterday, an agreement was reported to be near after weeks of negotiations but is now on the verge of collapsing due to the gap between the two parties’ valuation of the England international, who was called up for the Three Lions’ European Championships campaign.

The Premier League side are currently on the lookout for a goalkeeper to compete with Bernd Leno at the Emirates, but after persistently pursuing the 23-year-old as their top target, their efforts have seemingly been in vain as they look set to miss out on the Blades star.

Although this might be a blow for Ramsdale who may have wanted a return to the Premier League, after becoming one of Sheffield United’s shining stars in the second half of last term, he reportedly reiterated his commitment to the club earlier in the summer before going on international duty.

Teammate John Egan is one man who has been impressed by the goalkeeper’s conduct amid this speculation surrounding his future. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, the centre-back said: “He’s (Ramsdale) brilliant.

“He finished last season really strongly last year and put in some fantastic performances.

“When you’re doing well, you’re going to be linked with moves away but he’s got his head down and applied himself correctly.

“His attitude has been brilliant and that’s testament to him.

“He’s a great role model for the younger lads. He wants to get better, he wants to improve and it’s brilliant to have him here.”

The Verdict:

Ramsdale’s character has been a huge reason why Sheffield United have been able to hold out for £30m+ for him this summer, so the Blades should be thanking their lucky stars they have someone like him who hasn’t actively pushed for a move.

With interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, he could have easily asked for a move away to boost his international chances in the short-term with Dean Henderson and Nick Pope likely to return from their respective injuries shortly.

But there’s a real chance he would have been second choice at the two former clubs anyway, so this decision to stay loyal to the club is likely to pay off in the long run.

This season, he could stand out as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship and continue to show why a few of the Premier League giants have shown an interest in him.

One more reason why his mindset is key for the Blades, other than maximising his price tag, is because it will have a huge effect on his performances.

If the goalkeeper was distracted by a potential move, there’s always the chance he’ll make a howler or two – but he seems to have his head firmly screwed on and is likely to pick up from where he left off last season because of that.