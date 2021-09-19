John Egan shares six-word message following Sheffield United’s latest triumph

Sheffield United defender John Egan has taken to Instagram to react to his side’s impressive 3-1 victory over Hull City.

The Republic of Ireland international played a major role in helping the Blades seal all three points at the MKM Stadium yesterday.

Billy Sharp opened the scoring for United in this particular clash as he netted his 114th goal for the club.

The forward then missed an opportunity to double the Blades’ advantage over Hull as his penalty was saved by Matt Ingram.

Following the break, Egan scored his first goal of the season for United as he headed home from Conor Hourihane’s cross.

The defender then added a third for the Blades as he expertly directed another header past Ingram.

As a result of this triumph, United climbed up to 15th in the Championship standings.

Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic will now be looking to extend his side’s unbeaten run in all competitions to six games by guiding the club to victory in their League Cup clash with Southampton on Tuesday.

1 of 18 Is Jessica Ennis-Hill a Sheffield United supporter – Yes or no? Yes No

Making reference to United’s latest triumph on Instagram, Egan posted: “Enjoyed that one with the Bladesmen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Egan (@johnegan92)

The Verdict

A stand-out performer for the Blades on Saturday, Egan produced a fantastic performance for the club as he helped them overcome the challenge posed by Hull.

As well as scoring two goals for United, the defender managed to produce two tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.44.

When you consider that Egan has now played 120 games at this level during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he uses his wealth of experience to help the Blades push on in the Championship.

Providing that the defender is able to maintain his fitness, there is no reason why he cannot play a key role for his side as they look to bring a feel good factor back to Bramall Lane.