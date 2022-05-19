John Egan sends brutally honest message as he reflects on Sheffield United’s season

Sheffield United centre-back John Egan has admitted he is still hurting following the play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest.

That one hurt. Lucky to be a part of a team who give it everything every single time. Thanks for the support all season you Blades are incredible. ⚔️❤️ #UTB pic.twitter.com/FhAIeLWRE9 — John Egan (@JohnEgan92) May 19, 2022

The Blades went to the City Ground trailing by a goal but they put in a fantastic performance to win on the night and take it to penalties. However, three of the side missed their spot-kicks, with Forest then booking a place at Wembley.

So, another year in the Championship awaits for the Yorkshire side, and Egan sent a message on Twitter to the fans.

“That one hurt. Lucky to be a part of a team who give it everything every single time. Thanks for the support all season you Blades are incredible.”

Whilst the Ireland international made a mistake in the first leg of the semi-final, it was an otherwise impressive year for the 29-year-old, who played every game, under Slavisa Jokanovic initially and then Paul Heckingbottom.

Egan is sure to continue to be an important figure for the Blades next season as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

It’s always cruel to lose on penalties and all connected to Sheffield United will still be gutted at how they went out after what had been such a good performance.

As Egan says though, the team did give everything and the support will be proud at how they managed to reach the play-offs and then push Forest all the way.

Now, it’s about resting and recovering for Egan, who once again was a strong performer and reliable figure at the back for Sheffield United.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.