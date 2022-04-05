John Egan reveals surprise admission regarding Sheffield United’s promotion hopes

Sheffield United were defeated, 1-0, at Stoke City at the weekend while Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough took maximum points to bolster their respective play-off bids.

The Blades have not been as ruthless on their travels of late and have fallen away from outside automatic promotion candidates.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have the chance to get back on the right path when they host Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

John Egan explained his thoughts on the Blades’ play-off chances when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “We are outsiders now.

“We are outside the top six and so that makes us outsiders.