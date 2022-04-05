Championship News
John Egan reveals surprise admission regarding Sheffield United’s promotion hopes
Sheffield United were defeated, 1-0, at Stoke City at the weekend while Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough took maximum points to bolster their respective play-off bids.
The Blades have not been as ruthless on their travels of late and have fallen away from outside automatic promotion candidates.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men have the chance to get back on the right path when they host Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.
John Egan explained his thoughts on the Blades’ play-off chances when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.
He said: “We are outsiders now.
“We are outside the top six and so that makes us outsiders.
“We have to get three points here.
“Onto the next game, that’s all we are doing.
“And then the one after that and the one after that.
“Our home form has been brilliant and we’ve just got to keep that going.
“It’s under the lights and we want to take advantage.”
The Blades have been particularly impressive at home in the last few months, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s performances lifting the level of the entire team.
They have also been very dangerous from set pieces and will be confident of dominating a QPR side who are very low on confidence, having won just two of 11 under Mark Warburton.
The Verdict
In the dressing room the Blades will not be considering themselves as outsiders to finish in the play-offs.
They know that their best level of performance is a match for anyone in the division and that they have the ability in the squad to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Egan is trying to take the pressure off a bit and to reduce the expectations of the supporters and in turn the pressure on their shoulders.
A lot could change in the remaining seven fixtures and Heckingbottom will be quietly confident, given how far he has taken the team since their slow first half of the season under Slavisa Jokanovic.