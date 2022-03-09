John Egan posts Sheffield United message after Middlesbrough win

It was an excellent result for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last night as they dismantled fellow play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough 4-1.

The Blades took the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to a goal from Norwegian Sander Berge, whilst Billy Sharp doubled the hosts’ lead just two minutes later.

Jack Robinson made it three in the 59th minute, before Middlesbrough clawed one back through Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun.

Middlesbrough were unable to build on that and find a second, though, and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed the three points for the Blades with a smart finish late on in the match.

Posting on social media after the game, Blades defender John Egan revelled in his team’s victory.

“Great team performance tonight on to the next one ⚔️🔴⚪️” Egan wrote on Instagram.

Egan himself put in a decent performance in the match, earning himself a rating of 7/10 from YorkshireLive.

The Verdict

After such an emphatic victory there is no wonder that John Egan was revelling in it on social media last night.

It was a crucial match up in the race for a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship last night and Sheffield United dominated – showing they are the team to watch as the season draws to a close.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are now 5th in the Championship and well placed to battle for a place in the play-offs.

As for Middlesbrough, though, they really do need to sort out their away form if they are going to have any chance of finishing inside the top six this season.

Chris Wilder’s men have now gone five games away from home without a win – not form that a side wants to take into an important run of games.

The ability is there having won eight in a row at home, but they will definitely need to improve away from home if the top six is not to elude them.