Sheffield United defender John Egan has said the club are not prioritising one competition over the other as the Blades compete on two fronts at this stage of the season.

In the Championship, for example, Egan and his teammates currently sit second in the league standings with a great chance at automatic promotion.

Meanwhile, they are also into the last eight of the FA Cup, facing fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers for a place in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Naturally, some clubs may choose to prioritise one competition over the other, but Egan says Sheffield United's mentality is to do as well as they can in both.

“We’re not respecting one competition over another." Egan explained, via The Star.

"No matter who we are playing, no matter what we are playing in, we just want to go out there and win.

"It’s a great group to be a part of and hopefully we can keep that going.”

“People talk about focusing on the league but we’ve got to three quarter-finals in four years or so and that’s really good going consistency wise.

"The attitude we have is just to go out there and try and win. Nothing else.”

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers is scheduled for Sunday 19th March.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is scheduled for 12 noon UK time.

The Verdict

I can understand why there could be calls from some to focus on the league at Sheffield United.

The Premier League and its fortunes are huge for the club and so getting there could be considered a prioritiy.

However, the Blades are in the last eight of the competition now, one match away from Wembley and with a winnable fixture against a fellow Championship side.

Any arguments that they should not be going for it in the FA Cup in this scenario are quite frankly absurd.

The Blades have a great chance at reaching Wembley and with some teams they would consider 'beatable' still left in the competition, if the draw is kind to them and they overcome Rovers, a trip to the final isn't out of the question.