John Egan makes Sheffield United “hunger” claim after automatic promotion blip v Middlesbrough
Sheffield United defender John Egan has underlined the hunger within the squad to win promotion back to the Premier League.
Egan has made 200 appearances for Sheffield United in his career so far, reaching that milestone on Wednesday night in a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.
That result saw Sheffield United, who still sit second in the table, have their lead over third cut to seven points. Momentum, then, remains with Boro as they bid to muscle their way into the top-two race.
There remains a hunger within Heckingbottom’s squad to win promotion, though, as Egan outlined in wake of his 200th game.
“That’s the hunger every day you come in, to improve and be successful,” Egan said, as quoted by the Sheffield Star.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain with a comfortable lead over Boro, which could be extended to 10 points with victory in their game in-hand.
Further commenting on the environment at Bramall Lane right now, Egan insists it’s a good place to be, as it has since he first arrived from Brentford in 2018.
“It’s a great environment to come into; a great club to play for, and the fans are special,” the 30-year-old continued.
“It’s a great place to be when you’re winning and we’ve had a lot of success over the last few years. Even before I came, I knew I was coming to a place on the up and it’s a really enjoyable place to be.”
The verdict
Sheffield United’s midweek defeat was a bump in the road and it’s going to be important they respond against Millwall in the right manner, just to keep critics off their backs.
Learning from Egan that there’s that hunger within the squad will ease the supporters, breeding the confidence that they are going to kick on again.
Heckingbottom wouldn’t let standards slip like that and neither will professionals like Egan, who have seen and done so much in 200 appearances for Sheffield United.
