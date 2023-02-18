John Egan makes Sheffield United “hunger” claim after automatic promotion blip v Middlesbrough

Sheffield United defender John Egan has underlined the hunger within the squad to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Egan has made 200 appearances for Sheffield United in his career so far, reaching that milestone on Wednesday night in a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

That result saw Sheffield United, who still sit second in the table, have their lead over third cut to seven points. Momentum, then, remains with Boro as they bid to muscle their way into the top-two race.

There remains a hunger within Heckingbottom’s squad to win promotion, though, as Egan outlined in wake of his 200th game.

“That’s the hunger every day you come in, to improve and be successful,” Egan said, as quoted by the Sheffield Star.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain with a comfortable lead over Boro, which could be extended to 10 points with victory in their game in-hand.

Further commenting on the environment at Bramall Lane right now, Egan insists it’s a good place to be, as it has since he first arrived from Brentford in 2018.

“It’s a great environment to come into; a great club to play for, and the fans are special,” the 30-year-old continued.