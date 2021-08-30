John Egan makes Sheffield United admission following recent events

Sheffield United defender John Egan has told the club’s official website that the team need to improve upon their performances in order to reach their goals this season.

The Blades once again fell short of expectations at the weekend as they played out a goalless draw away at Luton Town and now currently sit second from bottom after failing to win any of their opening five Sky Bet Championship games.

New boss Slavisa Jokanovic is still working hard to bring in new additions to Bramall Lane, whilst it appears that the Serbian manager is yet to have settled upon what his best team is with the Steel City outfit, which has led to a lot of chopping and changing.

However Egan didn’t have time for making excuses for his side’s poor showings, as he stated the following after the draw at Kenilworth Road:

“We want to get better, we want to improve, we want to put what we’re doing in training into practice.

“It’s on us to improve on that, I don’t think we have shown what we are capable of as players just yet, we need to be better than that.”

12 of these 25 Sheffield United facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were formed in 1867 – True or false? True False

Egan has played a part in five league games for the Blades this term and is looking to remain as a key part of the side under Jokanovic after developing a crucial role during the Chris Wilder regime.

Sheffield United will be back in league action after the international break when they take on Peterborough United at home on the 11th September.

The Verdict

Egan is certainly right when he says that both he and the entire team need to improve as their performances have fallen way below the standards that they have set themselves.

Results certainly need to turn and fast, with the international break potentially giving them some time to reflect on where they have been going wrong during the first five games.

One win could well be the catalyst for the club to go on a run and it appears that they are all still trying to adapt to Jokanovic’s methods at present.

Sheffield United certainly have the squad to succeed, but it is all about rediscovering that confidence which comes from within.