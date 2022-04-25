John Egan makes honest admission over Sheffield United performance v Cardiff City

Sheffield United defender John Egan has said keeping a clean sheet was a team effort after the Blades managed to grab a 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

United were far from their best in the first half, but took all three points thanks to Iliman Ndiaye’s 47th minute strike not long after the interval.

Egan admitted it was a team effort to keep the Bluebirds at bay and that the team were happy to have secured another three points on their mission to try and finish in the play-off places at the end of the 2021-22 season.

“I think defensively we had to make sure we kept a clean sheet,” Egan told United’s official media.

“Especially when we probably weren’t at the races first half. We kept saying it’s important to keep them out.

“It’s a team effort, so we’re happy to get another clean sheet. We’re just really happy to get the three points.”

The win over Cardiff sees United sitting sixth in the Sky Bet Championship at present, three points clear of Millwall in seventh and the gap to the rest growing even further with Middlesbrough dropping points against Swansea City.

It is 10th-placed Queens Park Rangers up next for the Blades and Egan believes he and his teammates will need to be at their best to take all three points.

“I think, as we’ve seen throughout the whole season, every game is so tough it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against in the Championship, anybody can beat anyone.” Egan continued.

“You have to be on your game or else you get punished. So we’re going to have to go down there and produce our best performance.

“That’ll give us a chance to get the win.”

The Blades against the Hoops is set to take place on Friday April 29, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45PM at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Verdict

Sheffield United certainly were not at their best in the early stages against Cardiff City.

In that sense, the defensive efforts, from Egan and his teammates, were crucial in eventually getting the victory and another important three points.

QPR up next certainly won’t be easy – no game in the Championship is.

However, given the R’s have just one win in their last five, the Blades will fancy their chances of moving three points closer to achieving a play-off berth.