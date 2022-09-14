John Egan issues Sheffield United message to Blades supporters following Swansea City win

John Egan has issued a message to Sheffield United supporters following the team’s late win over Swansea City.

A 94th minute winner from Reda Khadra saw the Blades seal all three points in South Wales.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team made it three wins in a row, and two away victories on the bounce with the late goal.

The Irish defender celebrated that fact with a post on Instagram.

The centre back played all 90 minutes, and has been at the backbone of the team’s defence so far this season.

The 29-year old has featured in all nine of the team’s Championship fixtures with the side now currently top of the table.

“Back2Back wins on the road #DemBlades,” wrote Egan, via Instagram.

This comes during a time when the defender has been linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham.

His performances have caught the attention of David Moyes, who is reportedly considering a £12 million move for the player in January.

Egan has been an important player at Bramall Lane since his arrival in 2018, helping the club to promotion under Chris Wilder in 2019 as well as being a key part of the squad that earned a 9th place finish in the club’s first top flight campaign in 13 years.

Up next for Heckingbottom’s side is an away trip to face Preston North End on September 17.

The Verdict

Sheffield United are the early pace setters this season and look very well placed to compete for promotion.

The team came so close last season, only just missing out on a place in the play-off final due to a penalty shootout defeat.

But the side has come back this campaign and have seemingly put that disappointment behind them in order to maintain their competitive edge.

Egan has been central to that, with his quality shining through in United’s early season performances.