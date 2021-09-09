John Egan issues honest assessment on Sheffield United’s start to 2021-22 season

John Egan gave a brutally honest assessment of Sheffield United’s start to life back in the Championship this morning with the Blades currently 23rd in the table.

Egan provided his insight, ahead of their hosting of newly promoted Peterborough United on Saturday, when speaking to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “It’s where we are at the moment. I’d say we’re aren’t getting results because we haven’t been good enough to win the games we’ve been in.”

“That’s where we are at the moment, in my opinion at least. You have to be brutally honest with yourself and there’s nothing to be gained from sugar-coating things or dressing them up.

“We know the levels we can get to.” he added.

Slavisa Jokanovic was able to bolster his ranks with the loan additions of Robin Olsen, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White towards the end of the transfer window and Blades supporters will be desperate for them to have an immediate positive impact at the weekend.

If you take out the harrowing 4-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion, United have kept two clean sheets and only conceded three in the other four games and so there are plenty of reasons for optimism particularly from a defensive standpoint.

However, as tensions heighten, failing to take all three points from hosting the Posh will test the patience of the Blades’ hierarchy.

The Verdict

Egan’s honesty will be appreciated by the fan base.

Jokanovic’s men badly need these fresh faces to hit the ground running following the international break and breathe some belief and confidence into the side.

The Serbian manager has not covered himself in glory so far at the helm, and if it was not for his previous two promotions from the division Saturday’s match would possibly be a must win to save his job.

The last two performances, yielding a home loss to Huddersfield Town and a goalless draw at Luton Town, have been an improvement on those that went before, them however it is in the attacking third that the Blades need to silence their critics, with Hourihane and Gibbs-White potentially holding the key in adding to the club’s single goal in the league this season.