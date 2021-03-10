John Egan and Barry Douglas react to Bradley Dack’s social post following Blackburn’s stalemate with Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers earned a valuable point in their recent match against promotion-chasing Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side took the lead on the night through Bradley Dack, who netted his third goal since coming back into the team after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Andre Ayew netted a penalty shortly before half-time, in what was Swansea’s third penalty in as many matches in this year’s league campaign.

Dack was ruled out of action after picking up a serious knee injury against Wigan Athletic in 2019. He made his return to action against Sheffield Wednesday back in December 2020, and has gone on to make 16 appearances for the Lancashire-based side this term.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram following the draw with Swansea, with an image of him celebrating his goal on the night at Ewood Park.

Sheffield United defender John Egan was among some of those to react to Dack’s first goal for Blackburn since returning from his injury lay-off, alongside the likes of Blackburn team-mates Tyrhys Dolan and Barry Douglas.

Blackburn are sat 14th in the Championship table, and find themselves 13 points adrift of the play-off positions with 11 matches remaining this term.

Dack and his Blackburn Rovers team-mates are set to return to action on Friday evening, when they take on promotion-chasing Brentford, in what is certain to be tough test for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s great to see him back on the scoresheet.

I still feel as though Blackburn could have been in serious contention to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship last season if Dack has stayed injury-free last term.

It seems as though it’s going to be too much of a push to finish in the top-six this season, but Dack will be eager to finish the season strongly with Rovers.

If he can do that, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see clubs enter the race to land his signature in the coming months.