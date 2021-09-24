John Coleman reflects on time at Morecambe ahead of Accrington clash

John Coleman is looking forward to a positive result on his return to his beloved club Morecambe.

The Accrington Stanley manager holds Morecambe in high esteem but he has said that his affection for The Shrimps will not overshadow his desire to obtain maximum points when his side visits this weekend.

The Reds have maintained an impressive record against The Shrimps in recent times, losing just once in their last eight encounters and a victory is much needed to make up for their back-to-back defeats at Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

John Coleman told the club website when reflecting on his experience as a player at Morecambe:

“I had my best playing days at Morecambe.

“I met some unbelievable people who are still friends today, I have got friends who are Morecambe fans, it is a special place in my heart but I didn’t play in the new stadium so that doesn’t have any memories.

“We have generally done well there and hopefully we can keep that up.

“(…) We know we have our work cut out but if we can get back to playing the way we can play, and we know we are capable of this, we are a match for anyone.”

The Verdict

John Coleman has clearly made a distinction between his love for Morecambe and his job as a manager.

Though he feels connected to his former club, he’s fully focused on getting the three points for Stanley this weekend.