John Buckley outlines big ambition after sealing Blackburn Rovers agreement

Midfielder John Buckley says he wants to play in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, after signing a new long-term contract with the Championship club.

Buckley has risen through the academy ranks with Rovers, having joined the club at just six-years-old, and has since become a key feature at first-team level for the club.

The 22-year-old has already made 107 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club, and is now set to make many more over the coming years.

While his previous contract at Ewood Park was set to expire in the summer 0f 2024, it was announced on Friday that Buckley has now put pen to paper on a new five-year contract, securing his future with Rovers until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That is something that the midfielder is clearly delighted about, and he is already aiming big when it comes to what he wants to achieve over the course of that deal.

Speaking to Blackburn’s official website after confirmation of that deal, Buckley said: “I’m buzzing. It’s been going on for a while now and I’m over the moon to get everything done. I can’t wait to spend many more years at this football club.

“Everyone knows I’ve been here a very long time, but I love it here. I’m settled and I hope I can keep performing to help the club get back to the Premier League during my time here.

“It shows how much the club rates me and how much they want me here, which I really appreciate.

“For me, it was a no-brainer to sign a new deal. It’s been a big part of my life and I look forward to that continuing.”

The Verdict

This new contract for Buckley does look like being an excellent piece of business from Blackburn.

The midfielder has become a vital figure for the club in the centre of the park, both with his creativity going forward, and tenacity protecting the defence behind him.

As a result, securing his long-term services to the club could be absolutely vital, and it does feel like a big show of intent that they have managed to do that.

Indeed, considering the blows they suffered this summer with the loss of Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell for free following the expiry of their contracts, it is encouraging to see the club are taking steps to avoid getting into that situation again.