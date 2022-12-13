John Buckley from Blackburn to Sunderland: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland are interested in a January loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Buckley has found himself down the pecking order at Ewood Park this season, starting just once in the league since the end of August.

However, he did also sign a new long-term contract with Rovers until the summer of 2027, meaning a permanent move looks to be out of the questions, leading to suggestions of a temporary deal.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions about a potential loan move from Blackburn to Sunderland for Buckley, right here.

Is it a good move?

It does look as though this could be a move that would suit Buckley and Sunderland as things stand.

Given his lack of game time at Blackburn recently, the midfielder would surely relish the chance to get regular football to rediscover his form, and show what he can do in the Championship again, to the benfit of the Black Cats.

This would of course, also be a move that would reunite him with Tony Mowbray, with the Sunderland boss having previously been the one to give Buckley his first-team opportunity at Blackburn.

However, for Rovers themselves, this may arguably be a risky move if they were to sanction it, considering they will not want to leave themselves short on options in midfield, and the fact that the 23-year-old appeared to showing signs of getting back to his best during the mid-season break.

What shirt number do these 25 current Blackburn players wear?

1 of 25 Ben Brereton-Diaz? 22 23 24 25

Would he start?

You do get the feeling Buckley would be a fairly regular feature for Sunderland if he moved to the Stadium of Light.

Under Mowbray, the midfielder started 39 of Rovers’ 46 Championship games last season, coming off the bench on a further three occasions.

He is therefore, clearly a player the now-Sunderland boss rates highly, and someone he would be willing to turn to, potentially recreating one of his old Ewood Park midfield partnerships with Black Cats captain and former Rovers man, Corry Evans, which could certainly be effective.

It is likely Buckley will also want to be certain he is going to get the game time he has not been enjoying recently if he is to make this move, so if this happens, it would be a surprise if the midfielder does claim a spot in the starting XI reasonably quickly.

What does he offer?

There is a fair amount that Buckley could potentially bring to this Sunderland squad.

The 23-year-old is not short of a creative spark, having provided seven assists in the Championship last season, the second most among Blackburn’s squad, while with three goals during that campaign as well, he does provide an attacking threat.

Despite not possessing the biggest physical presence, he is also a tenacious player who will not be afraid to put in a challenge to win possession back, which makes him an important figure in controlling games in the centre of the park.

Furthermore, the fact Buckley has plenty of Championship experience under his belt from these past few seasons with Rovers, will not doubt be useful in a Sunderland side looking to re-establish themselves at this level after promotion last season.