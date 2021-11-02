John Brady says there will be no additional help coming in to help to fix the problems with a depleted squad because of a lack of options.

Northampton Town have had issues with the squad and their depth in recent weeks due to illness and injuries that has seen four defenders sidelined. Michael Harriman, Sid Nelson, Joseph Mills and now full-back Aaron McGowan are all nursing injuries denying them from playing. Along with injuries, illness and COVID-19 have hit the squad as Dylan Connolly tested positive last week.

A quick fix would be to sign out-of-contract players but Brady believes that won’t be an option as he said: “there is nothing out there.”

The boss told the Northampton Chronicle: “Right now we are even stretched in terms of the cover we have (within the squad), thanks to injuries and illnesses. It is probably fortuitous that we have got a break from the League, and we have to come out the other side.

“Our physio, Michael (Bolger), has to work really hard at the moment, players have to work really hard to recover, and recover from illness as well.”

The Cobblers now have two cup games before their next league outing away at Bristol Rovers. Brady will be hoping his side is back to full strength, or as close as it can be, by then as they look to build on a four-game win streak in the league. Not only have the side won their last four, but they’ve kept a clean sheet in all of those wins winning two 2-0 and two 3-0. Their recent run of form has pushed them up to third in the table, four points off the top of the table. However, if key players don’t make a return to the squad in time a makeshift side may struggle to hold that position with other clubs around them replicating similar form.

The Verdict

Northampton aren’t a team flush with cash and so relying on a spine of core players is key to their success. It really gives Brady an issue at the back with the four aforementioned injured defenders having made 29 appearances between them when fit. McGowan himself has made 16 appearances and is the club’s starting right-back this season so will be a big miss.

The two cup games ahead have come at the perfect time for the Cobblers with neither of the competitions a huge priority for Brady. It will allow for some breathing space to allow players to return from their absence. Brady’s only hope will be his list of sidelined players doesn’t get more extensive over the next two weeks.