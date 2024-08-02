Highlights Notts County sees high-player turnover to strengthen squad for the upcoming season under Stuart Maynard.

John Bostock leaves Notts County for Solihull Moors after the club releases several players to balance out the squad.

Bostock's departure allows for defensive reinforcements while Solihull Moors gains an experienced playmaker for their midfield.

Notts County have overseen a summer of high-player turnover to date as the Magpies prepare for their first full season under Stuart Maynard.

Expectation was high on County heading into last season, with the then newly-promoted outfit alongside the likes of Wrexham and Stockport County, who have since jumped up to League One, making a handful of statement signings on top of what was already a capable squad for fourth tier standard.

However, despite possessing the likes of Macaulay Langstaff, David McGoldrick, Dan Crowley and Jodi Jones going forward, the East Midlands outfit's season was littered with inconsistency amid a changing of the guard, which saw the aforementioned Maynard replace current Swansea boss Luke Williams in January.

After ending the season in 14th place, with an extremely bizarre record of 89 goals scored and 86 conceded, it was evident that County needed to balance out their squad to mount a sustained promotion bid this forthcoming season, with it being impossible to achieve if such metrics are replicated once more.

This has seen plenty of the club's National League stalwarts move on to pastures new, and in one case, the club may feel a sense of double relief after recent developments.

John Bostock's exit from Meadow Lane

It's fair to say that the once highly-rated Tottenham academy product, John Bostock has had an intriguing career, and one which brought him to Meadow Lane in December 2022.

The experienced playmaker, renowned for scoring some spectacular long-range efforts in his time, was a mainstay in Williams' midfield throughout the second half of County's final season of Non-League Football, only failing to make a starting or substitute appearance from his debut against Maidenhead United to the Promotion Final penalty-shootout victory over Chesterfield, in which he scored.

John Bostock's Notts County Stats Apps Goals 2022/23 25 2 2023/24 41 2 Total 66 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Having played at much higher levels than League Two, Bostock still remained a composed performer in a deep-lying role under Williams and Maynard with two goals and one assist to his name across 37 appearances - 31 of which were starts - alongside the likes of Crowley in a double-pivot of a 3-4-2-1 system.

Nevertheless, following the conclusion of the last campaign on April 27th, Bostock was one of six names from Notts' promotion-winning side of two years ago to be released, alongside Jim O'Brien, Richard Brindley, Aden Baldwin, Tobi Adebayo and Luther Munakandafa, whilst the club also bid farewell to the aforementioned Langstaff, who joined Millwall last month for a reported £700,000+ fee after scoring 70 goals in two seasons across all competitions.

"We kind of know where we need to strengthen and what we need to bring in," was Maynard's message to supporters ahead of a busy off-season period, and their decision to let go of the former England youth international will certainly feel validated and bring a sense of relief once news broke regarding the 32-year-old's latest move.

Notts County will feel justification and relief as Bostock joins Solihull Moors

It was first revealed that Bostock had been on trial with Notts' divisional rivals, Swindon Town, ahead of the new season, with the Robins, like County, making a number of their own shrewd additions in pre-season as they look to progress under Mark Kennedy's management.

A potential switch across the division could have perhaps seen some supporters and the hierarchy at Meadow Lane initially doubt the decision to call time on Bostock's career in Black and White, especially as someone of his ability would still be a useful weapon of choice for most sides in League Two.

If a move to the County Ground had materialised, after the former Hull City loanee featured in a pre-season encounter with Southampton's Under-21's, some Magpies supporters will have already 'read the script' ahead of their early-season clash with the Wiltshire side on August 31st, with the scenario of the ex-player coming back to bite his former employers potentially playing out.

Those who believe in such a fate, as well as the hierarchy in the East Midlands will have felt complete justification in their decision to release Bostock at the end of his contract, as he has opted to link up with National League side, Solihull Moors, with family reasons playing a big factor in his eventual decision to move to the ARMCO Arena on a two-year deal.

Given his previous achievements in the fifth-tier and previous pedigree within the game, this free transfer represents a significant coup for Andy Whing and Solihull, who came so close to a first-ever stint in the EFL before losing to Bromley on penalties in the Promotion Final on May 5th.

Moors have lost the influential duo of Joe Sbarra and Callum Maycock in the centre of midfield, and whilst a lot older than the duo, Bostock will certainly prove a key asset as the West Midlands outfit look to go one better than the classes of 2022 and 2024 and reach League Two for the very first time.

Salary Sport estimates that Bostock was on a figure of £2,100 per week with County, and his departure, alongside an exodus of many others, has since paved the way for more defensive solidity to be added with signings such as Jacob Bedeau, Matty Platt, Alex Bass and Nick Tsaroulla among others, proving that all parties have benefitted since the start of this 'Domino Effect'.