Johansen starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Cardiff on Wednesday night

Queens Park Rangers suffered a slight setback away at Luton Town at the weekend.

Putting an end to a run of three consecutive league wins, the 3-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road came after a poor performance, but, as with the nature of the Championship, Michael Beale and his side have an opportunity to put things right just a few days later.

It’s Cardiff City up next for the R’s at Loftus Road tomorrow night, with 14 league places separating the two sides. QPR currently sit 4th and Cardiff 18th.

With that said, below, we’ve tried to predict the R’s XI that Michael Beale could select for the tie.

Lining up in a familiar 4-3-3 formation, we think Beale could elect for a largely unchanged line up on Wednesday night, despite the defeat away at Luton.

In goal, that means Seny Dieng keeps his place, as do the entire backline, barring Jimmy Dunne, whom doubts remain over after picking up an injury during a collision with the keeper on Saturday.

With doubts over Leon Balogun, too, Rob Dickie could come into the side, with Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter and Ethan Laird lining up alongside him at the back.

In midfield is where we could perhaps see a sole change, with young Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam replaced by Stefan Johansen.

The youngster made a small error in the build up to one of the goals on Saturday, but misses out on our squad due to the lack of time between games, with Beale perhaps not wanting to push him too hard too soon given he’s still adjusting to senior men’s football.

Alongside Johansen Sam Field and Luke Amos keep their respective places.

Star man Ilias Chair starts on the left in our predicted XI, with Tyler Roberts providing the threat from the right hand side.

Through the middle and leading the line for Michael Beale’s side in our predicted XI is tough forward Lyndon Dykes, who will no doubt be looking to add to his three league goals so far this season.