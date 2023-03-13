Johansen misses out, 3-4-1-2: The QPR XI that Ainsworth should field v Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers produced a gutsy display at the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship to beat Watford and get a long-awaited victory.

The Hoops have been on a horrible run of form since the turn of the year and it has left them at risk of being relegated from the second tier.

Things are still very much in their hands, though, and they earned a potentially massive win at the weekend as they saw off the Hornets 1-0 to get a first win of the Gareth Ainsworth era.

Up next, then, is another huge game with Blackpool, a side currently in the bottom three, on the fixture list this week.

If QPR can win this one they will feel as though they are almost there in terms of safety but they know it will be tough, with Blackpool obviously looking to try and bring Rangers further down towards the trap door.

In terms of a potential line-up, we think Gareth Ainsworth might be tempted to name the same side as the one that beat Watford, for the sake of consistency and continuity.

That would mean the likes of Stefan Johansen and Luke Amos remain on the bench, whilst Sam Field would continue to show his versatility and play in defence.

Lyndon Dykes might be one player Ainsworth considers rotating given how long he had been out for before the weekend, but time will tell with that one.

This is the side we could see the Hoops field against the Tangerines, then…

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club