Johannes Hoff Thorup has provided an update on Norwich City’s remaining January transfer plans.

The Canaries have made three additions already this month, bringing in players to boost their chances of another play-off place in the Championship.

Matej Jurasek has joined from Slavia Prague, with Anis Ben Slimane’s loan move also being converted into a permanent deal from Sheffield United.

Lewis Dobbin arrived on loan from Aston Villa as well, boosting the team’s attacking threat for the second half of the campaign.

Norwich City - 2024/25 January Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Matej Jurasek Slavia Prague Permanent Anis Ben Slimane Sheffield United Permanent Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Loan

Thorup has claimed that he is hopeful that Norwich can do more business before the market closes on Monday evening at 11pm in the UK.

He is also optimistic that Jurasek will prove to be a very good signing, with the winger potentially in line for his debut this weekend.

“I think it's realistic that something can happen, but we have to wait and see,” said Thorup, via Pink Un.

“I hope that we can do a little bit here towards the end.

“Because I think what we should do, and what we always try to do, is constantly build on the strategy, constantly build on the team, how we want it to be, how we want to find player profiles that fit the way that we want to play.

“We have to use every transfer window to do that.

“I think Jurasek is a really good signing, and will be a player that fits in perfectly to the way that we want to play.”

Thorup identifies key transfer strategy

Thorup has suggested that he is eyeing players that could prove smart additions long-term, hinting that he’s not necessarily looking to make signings just for the sake of it.

“As long as we give him time to adapt and everything that comes with that,” he added.

“If we can find one or two players, probably to bring them in now, but really prepare them and make them really ready for when we start pre-season that will be good for us, if we can find the right ones.

"Players where we can see, if we give them four months of the season, something like that, of being with the group, being with the team, being in the club here, then they can really be ready to perform from the summer.

"If we can find one or two of them it will make sense for us to do it here at the end of this window.

“But again, only if it's the right one, only if we think it's the right fit.

“But we are looking, and we are trying, but we don't do anything that is irrational.”

Next up for Norwich is a trip to face Watford on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Patience could be key for remaining January business

Norwich being patient and waiting to strike when the right opportunity arises could be key for their long-term aims.

Rushing into things in a panic on deadline day can lead to disastrous results, so it’s positive that Thorup is remaining calm.

The 5-1 win last weekend was the perfect performance to instill confidence in his ideas and the players at his disposal.

Another win this Saturday would put them in a strong position in the table, and keep them well in the mix for a top six place to start February.