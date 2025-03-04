Summary Frustration over lost points against Derby and Blackburn is fueling urgency for Norwich.

Thorup warns Norwich to step up efforts to secure the play-off spot in a crowded race.

Despite belief in team's potential, Norwich must secure crucial wins to stay in contention.

Johannes Hoff Thorup has sent a warning to his Norwich City squad following the recent setbacks against Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

The Canaries threw away what could prove to be two crucial points in the play-off race on Saturday, just minutes after they thought they'd won it right at the death via Ante Crnac. However, Andy Weimann's equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time snatched a point for the ten-men of Blackburn.

Following this result, the Norwich boss has pinpointed the recent setbacks against Derby and now Blackburn as potentially costly moments in the race for the top six.

Thorup described the draw on Saturday as 'unacceptable' in an interview with the Pink Un, after stoppage time sloppiness cost the Canaries two huge points.

Thorup sends wake-up call after costly Norwich City results

With the play-off race hotting up, it looks like we could be set for an incredibly exciting end to the season. Norwich are just one of seven or eight teams within touching distance of the play-offs, but have got some work to do to make up the ground they lost on Saturday.

This has led to Thorup issuing a wake-up call to his squad as we approach a crucial part of the season. The Dane has warned City that it's now or never if they wish to make the top six this season.

He told the Pink Un: “We are at a stage now, both in the season and in the development with this team, where we simply need to kill a game like Blackburn. That game showed where we are perhaps with this group. We had to get a win.

"We had to get a win against Derby at home, where we didn't allow any chances against us, and we still get away with the draw, and now another draw. It's not good enough.

“There's a lot of focus on the top six, and you know that race can be decided with one point or goal difference and, like I've said so many times before, it was probably not the target for us to be in the top six before we started this season. Now we are up there, and we are close."

Norwich boss remains adamant Canaries can't be counted out of play-off race

Despite the late setback against Blackburn, the 36-year-old believes his side have proven that they will be in and around the play-off fight at the end of the season. However, they must work harder to take three points in crucial games.

Thorup said: “We have shown, and we have proven, that it is realistic to count us as one of the teams that can be in and around it towards the end. Whether we will be on one side or the other side of that line we have to wait and see. But of course, you need to be able to take three points in a game like Blackburn.

Norwich City - Next five fixtures (BBC Sport) Team Venue Date Oxford United Home 7th March Sheffield Wednesday Home 11th March Bristol City Away 14th March West Bromwich Albion Home 29th March Plymouth Argyle Away 5th April

"The matches now are very, very even. Many teams have a lot to fight for. Whether not to be relegated, whether to reach the play-offs or promotion. That means most of the teams are highly motivated and will fight right to the end.”

With every game now difficult as plenty of teams have so much to fight for, Norwich could rue dropping points against ten men with some difficult fixtures coming up. Thorup's message remains clear of his intentions this season, but it's now time for the players to step up on the pitch.