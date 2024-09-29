Johannes Hoff Thorup has called for the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to the Championship after Norwich City’s controversial 3-2 win over Derby County.

The Canaries benefitted from a referee error on Saturday afternoon when Borja Sainz’s first goal was scored after the ball went over the endline.

Derby’s second goal was also scored with potential interference from a player in an offside position, further adding to the discussion surrounding referee decisions.

Ultimately, Sainz bagged a hat trick to secure all three points for Thorup’s side, despite Craig Forsyth and Corey Taylor-Blackett pulling goals back for the Rams.

Norwich will be aiming to fight for promotion this season, having come sixth in the table in the previous campaign.

Thorup makes VAR claim after Derby controversy

Thorup has suggested that VAR should be introduced to the Championship following the error that led to Sainz’s first goal to stand.

He believes the technology will help add support for the referees and potentially cut down on costly mistakes.

“I think we need VAR,” said Thorup, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“The best league over here has it, and I know there is a lot of discussion every week over here over decisions.

“But there will always be mistakes and I will not sit here and blame the referees, Saturday after Saturday.

“We just have to make sure we support them, whether video systems or other ideas, that’s the way to support these guys.

“Their second goal was clearly offside, which is not important, but that will happen if we don’t support these guys.

“There will be ongoing discussions but we have to give them all the support they need. I come from a league in Denmark where there is VAR.

“I played in Europe last season and they also have VAR.

“There will always be mistakes and I will not sit here and blame the referees for their performance – just imagine if we were out there refereeing such a game; I was glad I was managing!

“But I like the idea that we get as many decisions right as possible.

“That should be the aim going forward.”

Despite the decision against Derby, Paul Warne expressed his preference to keep VAR out of the Championship, via the Guardian.

Norwich City league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 29th) Team P GD Pts 5 Leeds United 7 +8 14 6 Sheffield United 7 +6 13 7 Watford 7 +2 13 8 Middlesbrough 7 +3 11 9 Norwich City 7 +2 11 10 Swansea City 7 +3 10 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Norwich moved up to ninth in the Championship table following their win at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

Thorup’s side leapfrogged Derby in the standings, going two points clear of Paul Warne’s side after seven games.

The gap to the play-off places is now just two points ahead of another round of fixtures midweek.

Next up for Norwich is a home game against Leeds United on Tuesday in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Championship is more than capable of providing VAR

Many of the top leagues in Europe have had access to VAR for several years now, so the Championship could likely bring it in if there was a strong will to do so.

Perhaps views will change after the mistake in the Norwich game this weekend, but the introduction of VAR at this time still seems unlikely.

It remains a divisive part of the game, with a lot of supporters still against bringing it in, particularly those that regularly attend fixtures.

But, with the money now at stake at this level, perhaps it’s not as far away as we think because cutting out these simple errors could have a big impact in determining the outcome of the table at the end of the season.