Borja Sainz has been one of the standout players in the Championship this term and could be set for a big move away from Norwich City in the summer, especially with the winger now back in contention after serving his six-match ban.

Norwich are once again proving themselves to be play-off contenders, but retaining Sainz's services past the January window could prove to be vitally important if they are going to sustain a serious promotion push for the rest of the season. The Canaries have seen many young talents flourish at Carrow Road, and Sainz is the next in line.

However, Johannes Hoff Thorup has admitted that his star man has struggled emotionally this season, having become a target for opposition defenders following his excellent form during the first half of the campaign.

Given he was aged only 22 when he arrived in East Anglia, when the Canaries signed the Spanish winger ahead of the 2023/24 season, there was plenty of excitement. After a solid first season, he hasn’t disappointed and has stepped up to the task in his second campaign.

Having joined from Turkish side Giresunspor, Sainz was an under-the-radar acquisition, but his early displays suggest he could be a vital piece in Norwich's quest for promotion. Sainz has displayed an abundance of quality this term.

Per FotMob, no player has more goal contributions in the division after 31 league games, with Sainz on one more than Finn Azaz and level with Joel Piroe. That sort of form is likely to attract interest in a player who is not yet at his peak as well.

Borja Sainz's struggle emotionally in 2024/25

Per Transfermarkt, last season he contributed to 10 goals in 41 games in all competitions for a side who reached the play-offs. A season of gradual adaptation and acclimatisation always beckoned in season one for Sainz, but he has now certainly vindicated the optimism that had surrounded his arrival as the season went on.

He has transitioned into a key performer on the Canaries' left flank with his creativity, ball-carrying, and dangerous goal threat. He already has 19 goal contributions in all competitions so far this season for Norwich. While his pace and dribbling were already a useful dimension to the team in attack, he now producing output regularly.

That said, at just 23 years old, the winger is still developing. Norwich fans believe he has the potential to become one of the top players in the division, if he isn't already one. It makes losing him to his ban even more of a blow, having caused defenders nightmares for months.

Sainz was suspended for six matches after admitting to spitting at Sunderland's Chris Mepham in December. The Championship's leading scorer has also been fined £12,000 by the Football Association for the incident which took place at the Stadium of Light.

While you can question his team attitude at times, there is no doubting his ability and the Canaries will need him for their push for the play-offs now that he has returned from his six-match ban ahead of a huge clash with Preston North End.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Thorup said: "He is looking forward to it, I can promise you.

"He's been training well and been with the group. It's always different stepping into a game, he will be in the group tomorrow. You will have to wait and see tomorrow."

"He's been very clear that he was struggling (with his emotions). That was completely new to him, it was difficult for him to get the knocks and fouls against him.

"It's the reality, we need to face it and see how we can use it and how he can get better."

Borja Sainz and Norwich City's future

After signing a three-year deal at Carrow Road ahead of last season, Sainz is still under contract with Norwich until the summer of 2026, meaning his current club should be in no rush to cash in on his services. Even though Sainz being back and performing well would be a positive, it will also attract more suitors as well.

He boasts bags of potential at 23 years old, and has been subject to interest from high-profile La Liga sides such as Villareal and Atletico Madrid, as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray. Howeve, Norwich have previously outlined their stance in proceedings, which is that the winger is staying put in Norfolk.

If the Spaniard can emulate his prior form, it could be hard to maintain his services in the summer without securing promotion via the play-offs. At this moment in time, the Canaries are in eighth with a margin of just two points separating them from sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, meaning a second successive top-six finish is very much attainable.

Sainz could be critical to that as a proven match-winner this campaign.