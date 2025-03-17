This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have been performing well below part as of late, which has led to split opinions in the fanbase regarding their manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Canaries are winless in their last four matches, as they've fallen further out of play-off contention.

A 2-1 defeat to Bristol City on Friday evening has got the debate going among supporters about whether the club should stick or twist when it comes to their manager.

With play-off hopes looking very bleak, all eyes will be on next season at Carrow Road.

Norwich City urged to stick with Thorup

With a massive dilemma on the table, Football League World asked their resident Norwich expert, Zeke Downes, whether he wanted Thorup to stay or go. Zeke told us: "Unfortunately, I could see this happening after a really bad run of games.

"This is in a period when we've got most of the players back from injury, so the results are even more disappointing, but I'm still [Thorup] in.

"This is a project and always was. We had moved towards him from David Wagner because we wanted a project and the fans were onboard with that.

"It was always going to take time, so eight, nine months in to change it would be stupid when we've got all of Thorup's players in from the start of last season and the January window. He's building his squad, and it would be stupid to throw that away now."

No logical upgrade on Thorup

Zeke remains a firm believer in the long-term project Norwich are trying to build. He continued: "Unless we go out and get a manager that's definitely Premier League ready, I don't see how we can upgrade.

"This is a project, as I said, and we need patience even though it's hard to watch these games. A lot of the players need to take responsibility, because there's only so much the manager can do during a game, so if his players are making bad mistakes and letting in stupid goals, there's not much a manager can do about that."

Johannes Hoff Thorup - Norwich City record (PlaymakerStats) Matches Wins Draws Defeats Goals scored Goals conceded Win percentage 41 13 13 15 64 65 32% *All competitions - Correct as of 17th Mar 2025

It's a frustrating situation that Canaries supporters find themselves in, as many hoped this would be the dawn of an exciting new era in the club's history. After a few years stuck in the Championship, supporters would've hoped that Thorup could guide them to at least a play-off campaign, which looks unlikely to be the case.

However, football can be a game that requires patience, as Zeke mentioned. A change of management could send Norwich back to square one if they opt to replace Thorup. Whilst this season might be seen as a disappointment or a write-off, the club is already a year down the road, and a year closer to the potential success the Thorup appointment could bring.