Summary Thorup says he won't directly replace Barnes.

Barnes' departure benefits both parties.

Norwich aim to strengthen their attack wisely, following Barnes' departure.

Norwich City manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, has outlined his stance on replacing Ashley Barnes following the striker's return to Burnley.

The veteran striker has been a squad player for the Canaries this season, featuring just eight times in the Championship. He will spend the second half of the campaign back at Turf Moor, after departing Norwich by mutual consent.

Whilst the 35-year-old's departure may have left the Yellows light in the attacking department, Thorup told The Pink Un that he doesn't expect to sign a direct replacement for Barnes.

Thorup doesn't expect to sign a direct replacement for Barnes

Barnes' departure has left the East Anglian side with very limited options up front. Currently, Josh Sargent and Ante Crnac are the only two strikers at the club.

The City boss doesn't expect to directly replace the outgoing attacker, but has revealed that he wishes to add some more firepower to his squad before the conclusion of the window.

Speaking to The Pink Un, Thorup said: "I don't think we specifically go in to replace him. We are looking at players in the frontline, and it can still be a winger - but we are looking at adding offensive players to the team.

"Going back to the strategy, that needs to be a player that we bring in on a long contract so a player where he can get used to the country and the league within six months and then be a starting and good player for us after the summer.

"We are looking for players, and if the right option is there - then we are ready to execute, but we don't do anything just to do it."

Barnes move may be best for both parties

Sadly for Barnes, he found game time hard to come by at Carrow Road this season, featuring just eight times for the Canaries before mutually terminating his contract.

With that in mind, the decision looks likely to be the best for both parties. The forward can return to Burnley, where he's enjoyed plenty of success previously. This allows the 35-year-old to play a part in the promotion push for Scott Parker's men.

It will also be a massive benefit for Norwich, as getting the striker off their wage bill will free up some cash to be used elsewhere. Thorup would much rather spend his wage budget on someone who will feature consistently, which Barnes didn't.

His contributions to the Canaries helped them reach the Championship play-offs last season, but now is the right time to move on for both player and club.