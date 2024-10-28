Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will review the footage of Kenny McLean's red card against Middlesbrough before deciding whether to launch an appeal.

Norwich skipper McLean is facing a three-match ban after being shown a straight red card in the 87th minute for bringing down Hayden Hackney, and losing a player as influential as the 32-year-old will be a big blow to the Canaries with some important fixtures ahead.

McLean's red card perhaps overshadowed Norwich's comeback which saw them come from 3-1 down at half-time to earn a point with a dramatic 3-3 draw, and Canaries boss Thorup will review the footage of the red card incident before deciding whether it's worth appealing to try and get it overturned.

Johannes Hoff Thorup on potentially appealing Kenny McLean's red card

While Thorup was pleased that his side were able to overcome the two-goal deficit to earn a point against Boro, McLean's sending off was an unwelcome end to the game, and it's clear that the Danish manager wants the 32-year-old available for upcoming fixtures.

Speaking to the Pink Un about potentially appealing McLean's sending off, Thorup said: "To lose Kenny for three games is not good for us. Of course, there are moments in the game where I'm also supporting the team in yellow out there.

"So maybe I see it from that perspective. I don’t want to blame referees, but I think from my position it was soft.

"And now, of course, we have to deal with it for three games, which is a big one based on that call. We have to watch it back and if we think there is a possibility for us (to appeal) we will consider it. It's three games we have to play without Kenny.

"So if we think it's too soft, and we can do something about it, we must look into that. But, like I said, I haven't seen it.

"He's an important player, just the way that he can dictate the game from that central position where he can bring us up the field, the way that he can start pressing for us and get all the boys going, and so on. He's so important for us."

The Canaries had Borja Sainz's red card rescinded in an away fixture with Boro last season, and they'll hope to have the same outcome with McLean should they choose to appeal.

The Scotland international is set to miss games against Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City as it stands, and Thorup will be desperate for McLean to be available.

Kenny McLean is hugely important to Norwich City

With 241 appearances for the club to his name, McLean is one of the Canaries' most important players, and he's a guaranteed starter in Thorup's side.

He's started all 11 Championship games this season, registering three assists in total, and his leadership and experience has been invaluable over the past couple of seasons for Norwich.

Kenny McLean's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 11 Goals 0 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 89.7% Chances created 7 Long ball accuracy 49.1% Touches 995 Tackles won 61.5% Duels won 64.8% Interceptions 12

McLean has worn the captain's armband nine times this season, and losing a player like that for three big games will be a huge blow for Norwich.

His challenge on Hackney was a nasty one, but it remains to be seen if it was a straight red, and there's no doubt that if Thorup thinks there's any chance of winning an appeal, then they will try to get it rescinded.