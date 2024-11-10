Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup has ruled out signing a free agent striker despite a number of injuries in attacking positions.

The Canaries have seen the likes of Josh Sargent, Ashley Barnes and Onel Hernandez ruled out with injuries in recent times, and it's left Thorup short of options in attacking positions.

It's clear that it's affected their form too, as they haven't won a game since the beginning of October, and they've often had to rely on individual pieces of brilliance from Borja Sainz to score their goals.

Their recent 2-0 home defeat at Bristol City brought their unbeaten home run to an end after going over a year without tasting defeat at Carrow Road, and it left them in the bottom half of the table going into the international break.

Despite this, Thorup was adamant in the aftermath that he would not be signing a free agent striker, and would instead wait for players to recover from injury.

Norwich City: Johannes Hoff Thorup rules out signing a free agent striker

The Canaries have already signed one free agent in the form of Emiliano Marcondes, and the Danish attacking midfielder was deployed as a false nine in their defeat to Bristol City, such is their lack of options in attack.

However, despite their defeat and failure to find the back of the net, Thorup categorically ruled out signing another free agent to cover for the likes of Sargent and Barnes.

Speaking to The Pink Un in the aftermath of his side's defeat to the Robins, Thorup said: "We cannot just keep bringing in players, because when the rest are back fit again we end up having a squad with 35 players, and that's also not ideal.

"We have to come up with even better solutions to support these players.

"Let’s see if we can get off to a week when we can have some more training sessions, and can build up some energy and recovery for the players so they can be ready again to start performing, start improving and start preparing in the best possible way. That's the only thing we can do.

“Every team in the league, no matter where you look, would be a little bit vulnerable if the injury suspension list was 10 players or more."

Norwich City could be boosted by returning players after the international break

Ashley Barnes is scheduled to return to action after the international break, a huge boost to Thorup who is desperately lacking firepower up front.

With a wealth of Championship experience, Barnes' return would be a huge boost, and he'll be excited to get back on the pitch after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Ashley Barnes' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Plymouth Argyle 2007-10 25 2 1 Oxford United (Loan) 2007 2 0 0 Eastbourne Borough 2008-09 8 5 0 Torquay United (Loan) 2010 6 0 0 Brighton 2010-14 170 53 22 Burnley 2014-23 293 55 12 Norwich City 2023- 41 7 5

Thorup told The Pink Un: "I cross my fingers that the guys out now will be back soon again so they can support us, because up front, obviously Josh is out, and I think Emiliano did what he could, but a guy like Ashley Barnes will also come back into the group, hopefully soon, so he can give us another option."

The Canaries will desperately hope that Barnes and Onel Hernandez return to full fitness soon, and they can put their recent woes behind them and start moving up the table.